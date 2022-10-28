Arch Manning’s Father Cooper Describes His Role in QB’s Recruitment

Considering Arch Manning’s family fame, his recruitment process was in the spotlight far more than maybe any other high school recruit ever.

Therefore, it is fair to assume that Arch’s father, Cooper Manning, played a significant role in his recruiting process. While appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Cooper explained how he approached this from the perspective of a recruit’s father.

“I really took the role of just being kind of the concierge,” he said. “So a little bit of a nag, probably if anything, let’s take a look at this stuff. But he was a little more mature, I mean all teenagers are immature, but he was a little more mature in what he liked, and what he didn’t like. I liked some stuff that he didn’t like, and vice versa. It was his decision the whole way and I was proud of the way he handled the whole thing.”

While Manning’s recruitment process was uniquely public, the high school quarterback wasn’t interested in publicizing his every move.

“He didn’t want any limelight on him, he wanted to stay out of the social media stuff and he didn’t want to draw any attention to himself,” Cooper said. “He is still kind of wired that way. ‘I want to play ball and enjoy it, but I don’t want to be getting more attention than I deserve.’”

In the end, Arch chose to commit to Texas for next season, and is currently having a strong final season of high school football at Isidore Newman.

