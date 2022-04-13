NFL Star Makes Crazy Offer For Arch Manning To Attend His Alma Mater

A former Super Bowl Champ is now trying to pitch Arch Manning to his former school

The race for Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback, Arch Manning has officially reached new levels of comedy.

On Tuesday, former NFL star and two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long took to the internet airwaves to give his own pitch to Manning, who is arguably the hottest commodity in the 2023 class.

“Arch Manning, if you’re listening, we want you to come to Charlottesville, man,” Long said via his podcast, Green Light with Chris Long. “Like, first off, like, you will definitely be able to walk around here and not get bothered. We offer you unlimited access to studio J. All the Spindrifts in the fridge. Any time.”

Manning had been thought to be deciding most seriously between the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.

However, according to a report, Manning took a visit to Charlottesville to see the University of Virginia.

And Long is doing his best to steer Arch in that direction, even if it is in a joking manner.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

“You can babysit my kids as well,” Long said. “That was on my list of promises. A 100 bucks an hour, dude. I’ll do $500 an hour. I will drink beer with your dad when he comes in town because I know your dad. I like Cooper a lot. I will be your running back that picks up the blitz. Like when your dad comes into town and he wants to drink beer and you want to go out with your friends and like, ‘Hey, dad, I’m hanging out with girls tonight.’ Like I will fall on that grenade. Like I will hang with Cooper and drink beer.” Despite Long's tongue-in-cheek overtures, it should be noted that Manning's older sister is currently in attendance at Virginia, so how serious of a contender the Cavaliers truly are is a storyline to watch in itself. Meanwhile, Manning is still seriously mulling over his choices. In his three seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, Manning has led the Greenies to the playoffs each year, including two consecutive state semi-final appearances.

In his freshman season, Manning completed 194 of 296 passes for 2,428 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions. In a COVID shortened sophomore season, he completed 146 of 219 passes for 1,922 yards and 21 scores with seven interceptions and ran 38 times for 274 yards and eight scores.

And in his most recent season as a junior, Manning was a dynamo again, completing 148 of 228 passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.