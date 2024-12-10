Seven Texas Longhorns Named to All-SEC Teams
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns were well represented on the All-SEC teams released Tuesday. Seven Longhorns were recognized. Here's who made the cut:
All-SEC First Team:
Kelvin Banks Jr., Offensive Line
Jahdae Barron, Defensive Back
All-SEC Second Team:
Quinn Ewers, Quarterback
Gunnar Helm, Tight End
Anthony Hill Jr., Linebacker
All-SEC Third Team:
Quintrevion Wisner, Running Back
Andrew Mukuba, Defensive Back
Some notable snubs for Texas included safety Michael Taaffe, edge rusher Colin Simmons and receiver Matthew Golden.
No. 5 Texas will host No. 12 Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21 in Austin.
"This is one of the bonuses of playing in the first round, but yet having a home game, so we get another opportunity at DKR," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "School is just going to be wrapping up, looking forward to a great environment. Like I said yesterday, appreciate all of Longhorn nation their support in Atlanta yesterday, but we're going to need 105,000 strong a week from Saturday, 3 o'clock against Clemson, inaugural College Football Playoff game. And in round one, that's the beauty of this new format that you get a home game. And so we're looking forward to seeing everybody there as we build towards it and appreciate all that they do to support us."
