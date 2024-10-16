Texas Longhorns Hosting Star-Studded Group of Recruits vs. Georgia Bulldogs
As if the matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs wasn't already big enough, the Horns are also set to host an elite group of visiting recruits for official visits this Saturday.
For most of the season, the Texas vs. Georgia showdown was being circled by the Longhorns as its biggest recruiting weekend of the season.
And suffice to say, that is certainly coming into fruition.
In total, the Longhorns will be hosting more than 40 prospects, and per OnTexasFootball, 20 of those players will be on official visits.
Among the players in attendance will be priority targets such as five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, five-star athlete Michael Terry III, five-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn, five-star edge Javion Hilson, and four-star defensive linemen Kevin Wynn and Malcolm Simpson.
The Horns will also be hosting a number of players who are already committed to the program, including five-star safety Jonah Williams, five-star receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, and five-star edge rusher Lance Jackson, as well as four-star talents like linebacker Elijah Barnes, defensive tackle Myron Charles, tight end Nick Townsend, and offensive tackle Nick Brooks.
And that is the official visitors
The Longhorns will also be hosting a plethora of top 2026 talent as well, including the nation's No. 1 running back Javian Osborn, five-star QB commit Dia Bell, four-star Safety commit Zelus Hicks, four-star receiver commit Chris Stewart, four-star offensive tackle John Turntine III, and four-star receiver Kaydon Finley, among many others.
You can view the list of 2025 recruits visiting Austin (as of Wednesday Oct. 16) below:
2025 Uncommitted/NonTexas Commit
5-Star IDL Justus Terry (uncommitted)
5-Star ATH Michael Terry III (uncommitted)
5-Star LB Riley Pettijohn (Ohio State commit)
5-Star EDGE Javion Hilson (uncommitted)
4-Star IDL Kevin Wynn (Florida State commit)
4-Star WR Kelshaun Johnson (Texas A&M commit)
4-Star IDL Malcolm Simpson (Nebraska commit)
3-Star IDL Walter Mathis (LSU commit)
3-Star IDL Joseph Mbatchou (Florida commit)
2025 Longhorns Commits
5-Star SAF Jonah Williams
5-Star WR Kaliq Lockett
5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench
5-Star EDGE Lance Jackson
4-Star QB KJ Lacey
4-Star RB James Simon
4-Star RB Rickey Stewart Jr.
4-Star WR Daylan McCutcheon
4-Star TE Nick Townsend
4-Star OT Nick Brooks
4-Star IDL Myron Charles
4-Star IDL Josiah Sharma
4-Star LB Elijah Barnes
3-Star IOL Jackson Christian
3-Star LB Jonathan Cunningham
3-Star IOL Jordan Coleman
3-Star IOL Devin Coleman
3-Star CB Caleb Chester