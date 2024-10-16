Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Hosting Star-Studded Group of Recruits vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Saturday's matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs is shaping up to be a night to remember.

Matt Galatzan

Javion Hilson of Cocoa puts the pressure on Dunnellon QB Dylan Curry during their game in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
Javion Hilson of Cocoa puts the pressure on Dunnellon QB Dylan Curry during their game in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK / Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

As if the matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs wasn't already big enough, the Horns are also set to host an elite group of visiting recruits for official visits this Saturday.

For most of the season, the Texas vs. Georgia showdown was being circled by the Longhorns as its biggest recruiting weekend of the season.

And suffice to say, that is certainly coming into fruition.

In total, the Longhorns will be hosting more than 40 prospects, and per OnTexasFootball, 20 of those players will be on official visits.

Among the players in attendance will be priority targets such as five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, five-star athlete Michael Terry III, five-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn, five-star edge Javion Hilson, and four-star defensive linemen Kevin Wynn and Malcolm Simpson.

The Horns will also be hosting a number of players who are already committed to the program, including five-star safety Jonah Williams, five-star receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, and five-star edge rusher Lance Jackson, as well as four-star talents like linebacker Elijah Barnes, defensive tackle Myron Charles, tight end Nick Townsend, and offensive tackle Nick Brooks.

And that is the official visitors

The Longhorns will also be hosting a plethora of top 2026 talent as well, including the nation's No. 1 running back Javian Osborn, five-star QB commit Dia Bell, four-star Safety commit Zelus Hicks, four-star receiver commit Chris Stewart, four-star offensive tackle John Turntine III, and four-star receiver Kaydon Finley, among many others.

You can view the list of 2025 recruits visiting Austin (as of Wednesday Oct. 16) below:

2025 Uncommitted/NonTexas Commit

5-Star IDL Justus Terry (uncommitted)
5-Star ATH Michael Terry III (uncommitted)
5-Star LB Riley Pettijohn (Ohio State commit)
5-Star EDGE Javion Hilson (uncommitted)
4-Star IDL Kevin Wynn (Florida State commit)
4-Star WR Kelshaun Johnson (Texas A&M commit)
4-Star IDL Malcolm Simpson (Nebraska commit)
3-Star IDL Walter Mathis (LSU commit)
3-Star IDL Joseph Mbatchou (Florida commit)

2025 Longhorns Commits

5-Star SAF Jonah Williams
5-Star WR Kaliq Lockett
5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench
5-Star EDGE Lance Jackson
4-Star QB KJ Lacey
4-Star RB James Simon
4-Star RB Rickey Stewart Jr.
4-Star WR Daylan McCutcheon
4-Star TE Nick Townsend
4-Star OT Nick Brooks
4-Star IDL Myron Charles
4-Star IDL Josiah Sharma
4-Star LB Elijah Barnes
3-Star IOL Jackson Christian
3-Star LB Jonathan Cunningham
3-Star IOL Jordan Coleman
3-Star IOL Devin Coleman
3-Star CB Caleb Chester

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Recruiting