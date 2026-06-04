Texas Longhorns Make Top 5 For Elite 2028 Quarterback

While many student-athletes are away from college for the summer, taking advantage of some well-earned rest after a grueling offseason, every program around the country considers this one of the most critical times of the calendar year because of the looming recruiting window.

That includes for the Texas Longhorns, who have their eyes set upon finding success in the upcoming season, rebounding from a disappointing 2025 result that saw the program miss out on the College Football Playoffs.

Wins for the future could happen sooner for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff, though, as they have made the top five for Neimann Lawrence, one of the top quarterbacks for the 2028 cycle.

What Makes Lawrence An Elite Talent?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lawrence is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 cycle, and it's not hard to understand why he has earned that honor. He comes in as the No. 2-ranked quarterback in the cycle and is a top 60 prospect in the entire country.

The film on Lawrence is just as impressive as his stature, where he stands at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, a bulky frame that will only grow as he continues to age. He is a complete passer, able to fit throws into tight windows and launch passes downfield as well.

He adds mobility to his arsenal, using his legs to escape when needed, without relying too much on the mobility to hinder his success in the pocket. He commands the entire field and has strong mechanics, including an arm that has a lot of zip on the ball as well.

What Are the Longhorns Odds to Land Lawrence?

Recruits Dia Bell and Byron Louis watch Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Landing the Lawrence won't be easy, though, as with being one of the top prospects in the cycle, he is highly sought-after. While the Longhorns have made his top five, the other programs joining them are the Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Lawrence will announce his commitment on June 25, and for now, the Longhorns seem like the school leading the pack. Their success has been because of the development he has seen within the program, and it also doesn't hurt that Dia Bell, one of the Longhorns' quarterbacks on the roster, went to the same high school as Lawrence before coming to the Forty Acres.

The Longhorns should feel good about the position they currently sit in to land Lawrence, and an early commitment is often a good sign that he feels in lockstep with the coaching staff. He would serve as a significant building block in the 2028 cycle.

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