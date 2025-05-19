Arch Manning Makes Unexpected Appearance With MLB Team
Texas Longhorns football is still a few months away, giving the team a chance to enjoy some free time outside of practice.
This includes seeing Arch Manning in an unexpected place, the San Diego Padres game.
Manning was in San Diego on Saturday in attendance for the Padres 4-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Manning was even featured in a post by local CBS sports reporter Jake Garegnani dressed in Padres gear with the caption, "Arch Manning. Certified Padres Fan."
Despite Manning's Louisiana roots, the quarterback's appearance at the game gives fans a look at who he follows outside of Texas football, though it's not exactly known how much of a fan Manning is of the team.
According to Yahoo Sports, Manning was given behind the scenes access and got to meet some members of the team, including World Series champion Joe Musgrove, who even took to social media after meeting the Texas quarterback posting a picture of the two of them and a caption that reads, "Lotta Firepower at Petco today."
Currently the Padres are second in the NL West with a 27-18 record, sitting behind the Los Angeles Dodgers who hold a two game lead in the division. Manning was in attendance for game two of a three game series against the Mariners. Though Mannings appearance didn't bring San Diego any extra luck in the series, getting swept by Seattle, it did give a look into how Manning likes to spend his offseason.
Baseball currently has center stage in the world of sports, but college football is right around the corner with Texas' first matchup of the season against Ohio State set to take place on Aug. 30. While Manning currently enjoys his offseason, it will soon be time to take the field again himself as the starting quarterback for Texas.