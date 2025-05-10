2026 5-Star 'Two Way' Prospect Teases Visit to Texas Longhorns
Despite not being listed in his top-five schools list, 2026 five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown is still seemingly intrigued by the Texas Longhorns.
As reported by Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Longhorns edge coach LaAllan Clark recently made a stop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he visited the five-star offensive tackle, who some believe could even play defensive line at the next level.
Now, following the stop at University Lab, Brown recently teased a potential visit to Austin this summer.
"Might have to take a trip to Austin," Brown wrote in a tweet Thursday evening.
Brown is currently projected to land with the in-state LSU Tigers, according to 247Sports' Zach Blostein. He is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. He also ranks as the nation's 15th-best player overall.
In addition to playing football at University Lab, Brown also participates in track and field, where he became a Louisiana state champion in shot put.
He already has four official visits scheduled for this summer, beginning with Miami on May 30th. Afterward, he will visit Florida State on June 6th, Texas A&M on June 13th, and then the in-state Tigers on June 20th. Now, following the recent tease, the Longhorns could soon find themselves joining that list.
At 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks believes Brown could play up front on both sides of the football.
"Legitimate high-level two-way prospect as an interior O-lineman or potentially role-versatile front-line defender," Brooks writes. "Projected for many months to IOL as a physical, athletic difference maker who could potentially provide across-the-front O-line versatility in college. However, indicates desire to play defense, which obviously must be considered in evaluation."
If Texas can indeed land a visit from Brown, they will have to move quick in order to secure a potential commitment from him, as he is scheduled to make a decision on July 10th.