Texas Longhorns Predicted to Lose Out on Four-Star Offensive Tackle
With the NCAA's recruiting dead period now in effect through the end of July, the next few weeks will see several high-profile prospects shut down their recruitments and announce commitments. Even with a little under six months to go until early signing day, the next few weeks will be decision time for many following their official visits this summer.
Four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee will be one of those prospects who will take his name off the board. The Honolulu, Hawaii, native will announce his commitment Friday night, as he will choose from Michigan, Texas, Georgia, and Alabama.
Yet, even with the Longhorns being named a finalist, it does not appear that he will end up in the burnt orange and white. That is, if a recent prediction is to be believed. As shared on social media on Wednesday, ON3.com's Steve Wiltfong put in a "recruiting prediction machine" (RPM) for Lee to land with the Michigan Wolverines.
Texas Longhorns Not Projected to Land Top Offensive Tackle Target
It would be a big recruiting win for second-year head coach Shannon Moore and the Wolverines. They'd be landing the No. 10 offensive tackle, No. 2 player from Hawaii, and the nation's No. 137 player, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
"From a traits standpoint, offensive linemen don’t come much better looking than Lee. He’s all of 6-6, 325 pounds with verified 36” arms and an 85”+ wingspan, ..." 247Sports' Greg Biggins writes of Lee. "Saying that, he’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and if he hits his ceiling, he will be playing football for a very long time."
Obviously, Michigan would land him at the expense of Texas, Alabama, and Georgia. All schools that not only recruited Lee hard, but also hosted him on an official visit. His trip to Austin on June 6th made headlines, as following his visit, he told ON3 in a post-visit interview that he believed the Longhorns were soon going to win a national championship.
Yet, despite the visit going well, and Lee acknowledged that head coach Steve Sarkisian is building a national championship-winning program. He in the end picked to go to the Wolverines.
While losing out on Lee may sting, it certainly isn't a major blow to Texas's class. In fact, two of their top offensive tackle targets remain on the board in Felix Ojo and John Turntine III.
Ojo, the composite No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, is a five-star, while Turntine is a four-star ranked No. 3. Both are currently predicted to land at Texas by crystal balls logged at 247Sports.