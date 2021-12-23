Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Texas Lands Premier Big 10 Cornerback Transfer

    Ryan Watts is headed to the Forty Acres.
    Teams can win in recruiting by landing top names out of high school or names in the transfer portal. Steve Sarkisian landed one from the latter on Wednesday evening.

    Former Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts announced via Twitter he has committed to Texas. The former Buckeye is a native of Little Elm, just outside of Dallas. 

    A 2020 commit under Ryan Day, Watts played in 19 games with the Buckeyes. He totaled 11 career tackles and two interceptions — both of which came in 2021.

    Watts is the second name associated with Ohio State that Sarkisian was able to bring to Austin. During Early Signing Period, the Longhorns were able to grab the commitment of top nickel defender Terrence Brooks.

    Brooks, also a native of Little Elm, is currently the No. 17 player on SI99’s list

    The addition of Watts bring stability to Texas’ secondary. The Longhorns will be looking to replace cornerback Josh Thompson, who elected to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft following the team’s season finale win over Kansas State. 

    The Longhorns are looking to expand their recruiting class entering the start of the new year. Texas, which currently sits at No. 5 on SI ‘s All-American rankings, is still looking to add Cy-Park linebacker Harold Perkins (No.37) and Bowie offensive lineman Devon Campbell (No.67) to close out the class. 

    Longhorns Country will continue to keep you up to date with all things covering the remainder of the 2022 recruiting period. 

