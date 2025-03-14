Texas Longhorns Schedule Official Visit with Four-Star Edge Rusher Khamari Brooks
As the Texas Longhorns have turned their attention to the 2026 class, they are waiting for things to heat up. After signing the nation's No. 1 ranked class in 2025, the Longhorns have just three commits in the 2026 class which ranks No. 37 right now.
However, things could start heating up soon for the Longhorns as one of the nation's top edge rushers has locked in his official visits for the summer. According to a report from ON3.com's Hayes Fawcett, Khamari Brooks will take one of his official visits to Austin this summer.
As shown in a graphic released by Fawcett, Brooks will take visits to Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and USC. His visit schedule will look as follows:
•Georgia: May 30-June 1
•Alabama: June 6-8
•Texas: June 13-15
•USC: June 20-22
Brooks, a 6-foot-4 and 220 pound edge rusher from Bogart, Georgia's North Oconee High School is fresh off helping lead his school to a Georgia High School Football 4A state championship. Where he shined not only off the edge for the Titans but also at running back.
Being right in the backyard of the Bulldogs, it is no surprise Georgia is one of the contenders to land the in-state prospect. But with Alabama, Texas, and USC also involved it does seem that Brooks is open to the possibility of going out of state.
Brooks is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He ranks as the No. 14 edge rusher, No.17 player from Georgia, and No. 117 nationally in their composite. He does not currently have a decision date set, but that could come soon following his visits in the summer.
