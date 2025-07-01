Texas Looks to Add Another Five-Star Edge Rusher
The Texas Longhorns have started to build more momentum on the recruiting trail, but several of the nation’s most elite recruits still remain uncommitted.
Among talented undecided prospects is five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson, who will choose between Florida, LSU and Texas.
He plans to go live on YouTube to announce his commitment, which will take place at 7 p.m. ET on July 2.
Why Trenton Henderson is Elite
At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, 247Sports ranks Henderson as the No. 11 edge rusher in the country for his class. According to Andrew Ivins, 247Sports’ director of scouting, his “ability to transition from speed to power is extremely encouraging at this stage.”
The Pensacola, Florida, native recorded 50 tackles (18 for loss), 20 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games his junior year at Pensacola Catholic.
Ivins said that Henderson “took a major step forward” after his sophomore year, and it was after his junior season that the Longhorns extended him an offer.
He took his official visit to the Forty Acres on June 20, making it his final college trip before making a decision. His visits to LSU and Florida took place on May 30 and June 13, respectively.
The frontrunner has shifted a few times throughout this three-way battle for Henderson, but right now, both 247Sports and On3 predict that he will take his talents to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and become a Tiger.
LSU currently possesses ESPN’s No. 15-ranked recruiting class in the country, one spot below the No. 14-ranked Florida class.
The geographic advantage they hold over both LSU and Texas could sway the recruit in the end, but nothing is on or off the table yet.
For the Longhorns, adding Henderson would mean securing their second five-star edge rusher in the class of 2026. The first was Richard Wesley, a recruit who helped propel Texas forward in terms of recruitment. They had a No. 19-ranked class less than a month ago, but they have since surged to No. 7 on ESPN’s rankings list.
After assembling the top-ranked class during the 2025 cycle, fans have turned attention to seeing how the Longhorns’ 2026 class will compare.
Obtaining a pair of five-star edge rushers could prove instrumental to the future success of the Longhorns, especially ones that contain as much athletic prowess and physical potential as Henderson and Wesley do.