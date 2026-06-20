The Next Elite Recruit Texas Could Land After 5-Star CB John Meredith III

The Texas Longhorns are looking forward to success on the football field and to completing the lofty expectations placed upon them to return a national championship to Austin for the first time in over 20 years.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, though, that doesn't mean forgetting about the future either, and ensuring the program is set up to find sustained success, rather than being a flash in the pan every few years.

The Longhorns have done exactly that on the recruiting trail now, as they have a top-10 class in the country, fueled by the No. 2 prospect in the class, John Meredith. The Longhorns aren't done adding talent either, so which recruits could join Meredith next?

Junior Tu'upo, S

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) and defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tu'upo is the No. 8 safety in the country and one of the top 100 prospects in the class. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, he is an elite pass-defending safety who isn't afraid to come downhill with a full head of steam to make a big play in the trenches. He can't defend at every level of the field and take away the serious threats of opposing offenses.

He is set to announce his commitment on June 25, and the Longhorns are the front-runner in the race and should remain so until his announcement.

Montre Jackson, CB

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) reacts after Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 21 cornerback in the class, Jackson is right in the backyard of the Longhorns, hailing from Garland, Texas, and he is viewed as one of the top 170 prospects in the country. He possesses great speed and a 6-foot-0, 180-pound frame that allows him to keep up with speed and bruising receivers as well.

Jackson finds a way to fight through catches to make it tough for opposing receivers to complete their catches. For his recruiting battle, the Longhorns are the team to beat right now, with the SMU Mustangs viewed as the other main threat.

He will announce his commitment on June 26, but the Longhorns should feel good about where they stand on this one.

Brandon Sherrard, CB

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another elite cornerback that is a priority target for the Longhorns, Sherrard comes in as the No. 20 cornerback in the class and a top 200 prospect in the country. Known for his agility and lengthy frame, he stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and can lock down an opposing receiver.

It is a two-horse battle for the Pearland, Texas native, coming down to the Longhorns and the LSU Tigers. Currently, Sarkisian and his staff have the edge, but the Tigers have made efforts to sway his mind. This is a recruitment battle that could drag on for the rest of the summer.

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