Top 2027 QB Prospect Receives Two Offers from Texas Longhorns
According to reports from Justin Wells of Inside Texas, the Texas Longhorns have offered a third QB in the class of 2027, in-state talent and multi-sport phenom Kavian Bryant out of Westwood) (Palestine, TX).
Bryant is currently ranked as the No. 1 QB in his recruiting class and No. 7 overall player in Texas by On3, and he impressed the Longhorn staff by throwing for them during his visit to Texas on Thursday.
During his sophomore season for the Westwood Panthers, Bryant threw for 2,442 yards, 34 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He ran for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading his team to the second round of the 3A Division 1 playoffs.
Coaches have evidently started to notice Bryant’s abilities, and he has received football offers from Florida, UTSA, Oregon, Michigan, Auburn, Wisconsin, and more. His list of football offers has already reached a total higher than 20.
However, it’s possible that what makes the recruit most unique is that he has developed an additional list of offers as a basketball player.
The dual-sport threat has showcased his athleticism differently through each sport, and he has now initiated the recruiting process for both of them.
In fact, new Texas Longhorns basketball head coach Sean Miller actually extended an offer to Bryant before football head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff did. Other basketball offers he currently holds have come from Arizona State, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Florida State and more. He also averaged 28 points per game as a freshman for Westwood in 2023, and over 30 points per game in is sophomore season in 2024.
According to On3, Bryant stands as the No. 117 overall prospect, the No. 26 shooting guard and the No. 9 player in Texas as far as basketball goes. The On3 Industry Ranking puts him even higher, listing him as the No. 69 overall prospect, the No. 15 shooting guard, and the No. 9 player in Texas.
With the new opportunity to take both his football and basketball talents to a home-state university with a record of strong athletics, it will be interesting to see how the rest of Bryant’s recruiting process plays out.
He will likely have to look into each program for what they can provide him with, along with how they can accommodate him in the cases of the schools who have offered him in both of his sports. Additionally, he will have to closely monitor how each school’s recruiting class starts to pan out as they move through recruitment.
Texas has offered two other 2027 QBs so far: four-star Brady Edmunds, who committed to Ohio State back in December, and four-star Peyton Houston, who has visited Texas multiple times.
Bryant still has plenty of time to make decisions, but offers from Texas football and basketball represent tangible progress for him in terms of recruitment.