No. 1 Texas Softball Preview: Baylor Bears
AUSTIN -- No. 1 Texas softball is staying home for another game after a packed weekend in the Longhorn Invitation. Texas is hosting former Big 12 rivals Baylor for a mid-week matchup at the Red and Charline McCombs Field.
The two Lone Star State teams last played each other in April 2024, when the Longhorns took down the Bears 3-0 in a home-and-home series in Austin and Waco. With 41 total wins over Baylor, 22 came in Texas' home ground, but even playing away in Waco, the Longhorns lead 17-16.
In four consecutive series wins over Baylor, Texas established the longest winning streak in rivalry history since its seven game win streak from March 27, 2019 to May 6, 2022.
Last year, Texas traveled to Waco for the first game of the series and took down the hosts 14-1 in six innings. Then-freshman centerfielder Kayden Henry led the team in runs with three, tied with senior second baseman Alyssa Washington, who left the team following the College World Series run in 2024. Senior utility Mia Scott led that game with three RBIs, and the next two of the series, 9-6 and 9-5 wins at home, with three runs each.
Heading into today's matchup, Scott is just three hits shy of tying for second in the program's career hit list. With 251, she could tie or pass Brejae Washington (2011-14) at 254. The current record is set by Janae Jefferson (2018-22) with 362. Scott is the only active Division I player to be ranked in the top five in career games played, runs scored, at bats, hits and total bases.
Junior catcher Reese Atwood can also move her name up the program's records list with just one more home run. Atwood is one homer away from tying Mary Iakopo (2019-22) for third in the list with 42. She can also pass Lindsey Stephens (2013-16) in RBIs if she can record three or more, earning another third place spot. Atwood currently sits at 164, Stephens a 166.
Texas will take on Baylor at 6 p.m. before heading to the Ohio State Tournament in Columbus this weekend.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: No. 12 Longhorns Trounce Islanders in 15-5 Run Rule Win: Live Game Log
MORE: Texas Longhorns Jump Aggies In D1Baseball's Top 25 Rankings
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 15 Texas Beats Illinois 15-6, Sweeps Las Vegas Classic
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 15 Texas Cruises, Takes Down Texas Tech 10-5