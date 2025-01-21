Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Softball Ranked No. 1 in Notable Poll

Texas Longhorns softball is a top contender for this year's College World Series.

Isa Almeida

Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings (23) hits a home run in the first inning of the first game of the Women’s College World Series softball championship series between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings (23) hits a home run in the first inning of the first game of the Women’s College World Series softball championship series between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Though Softball America and D1 Softball put the Texas Longhorns in the runner up position in its preseason poll, ESPN.com and USA Softball have a different idea.

In the preseason poll released earlier today, Texas softball takes the top spot of the list ahead of Florida and Oklahoma. In the Softball American list, the Gators sit at first.

Softball is a big promise for the Longhorns in the SEC, coming out of a national championship loss to Oklahoma last May, the Horns are one of the biggest contenders for this year's title.

Mike White
Texas coach Mike White talks with Texas infielder Joley Mitchell (9) during the first game of the Women's College World Series softball championship series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Oklahoma won 8-3. / Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Head coach Mike White counts with the return of some key players from last year's roster. Three Longhorns made the top-25 Preseason Pitcher Rankings, with Teagan Kavan at No. 6, Citlaly Gutierrez at No. 22 and Mac Morgan at No. 25. Catcher Reese Atwood takes the second pot in the national catcher rankings. Freshman pitcher Cambria Salmon also added herself to a watch list, in Softball America's Preseason Freshman list.

Eight Longhorns made D1 Softball's top 100 list, including Atwood at No. 5, Kavan at 11, Mia Scott at No. 22, Kayden Henry at No. 30, Katie Stewart at No. 44, Gutierrez at 76, Joley Mitchell at No. 83 and Morgan completing the list at No. 90.

The team's conference schedule will start against no other than No. 2 Florida, who could pose the biggest challenge for the Horns this season. Texas will travel to Gainesville for a weekend series against the Gators in early March. Every team in Texas' SEC schedule is either ranked or received votes. The season will conclude at home against RV Kentucky after a weekend trip to Norman to face No. 3 Oklahoma.

