Texas Longhorns Softball Ranked No. 1 in Notable Poll
Though Softball America and D1 Softball put the Texas Longhorns in the runner up position in its preseason poll, ESPN.com and USA Softball have a different idea.
In the preseason poll released earlier today, Texas softball takes the top spot of the list ahead of Florida and Oklahoma. In the Softball American list, the Gators sit at first.
Softball is a big promise for the Longhorns in the SEC, coming out of a national championship loss to Oklahoma last May, the Horns are one of the biggest contenders for this year's title.
Head coach Mike White counts with the return of some key players from last year's roster. Three Longhorns made the top-25 Preseason Pitcher Rankings, with Teagan Kavan at No. 6, Citlaly Gutierrez at No. 22 and Mac Morgan at No. 25. Catcher Reese Atwood takes the second pot in the national catcher rankings. Freshman pitcher Cambria Salmon also added herself to a watch list, in Softball America's Preseason Freshman list.
Eight Longhorns made D1 Softball's top 100 list, including Atwood at No. 5, Kavan at 11, Mia Scott at No. 22, Kayden Henry at No. 30, Katie Stewart at No. 44, Gutierrez at 76, Joley Mitchell at No. 83 and Morgan completing the list at No. 90.
The team's conference schedule will start against no other than No. 2 Florida, who could pose the biggest challenge for the Horns this season. Texas will travel to Gainesville for a weekend series against the Gators in early March. Every team in Texas' SEC schedule is either ranked or received votes. The season will conclude at home against RV Kentucky after a weekend trip to Norman to face No. 3 Oklahoma.
