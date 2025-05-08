Texas Longhorns Pitching Trio Anchor College World Series Hopes
The Texas Longhorns enter the postseason with their sights set on the SEC crown in their first season and a return to the Women's College World Series. Texas' aspirations will be entrusted to a stellar pitching rotation built by head coach Mike White and pitching coach Pattie Ruth Taylor.
Star catcher junior Reese Atwood spoke on the SEC Network about the talented pitchers Texas has at its disposal, sophomore Teagan Kavan, junior Citlaly Gutierrez, and senior Mac Morgan, and her perspective on catching for all three.
"This staff is definitely one of the best in the country," said Atwood. "You come in with (Kavan), she's just such a competitor...so it's cool to have her on our roster to go out there and compete every pitch. "Then with (Gutierrez) just throwing junk and nasty stuff all the time, and then (Morgan) is going to go out there, throw real hard, and come at you real strong.
The combination of the three pitchers has produced a win-loss record of 39-8, 281 strikeouts, and a combined 2.5 ERA.
Sophomore sensation Kavan leads the way as the no-doubt ace of the rotation. She records a record of 21-4 with a 2.24 ERA and dominates as a strikeout artist with 183. The RHP out of Iowa has had stunning displays throughout the year, stringing together six double-digit strikeout games, with the highest count being 18 K's and her first career no-hitter in early April.
Gutierrez has had an interesting 2025 season, mostly serving as a relief pitcher throughout the season, posting an ERA of 2.32 and 9-1 on the season. However, after the LSU series, coach White decided to elevate the junior into a starting role. In her first outing after the elevation, Gutierrez pitched six shutout innings in Texas's victory.
Morgan has been steady throughout the season with a 2.95 ERA and a record of 9-3. As the most experienced pitcher in the rotation, the senior will play a pivotal role of leadership and a steady hand in the Longhorns' journey through the postseason.
Challenging for the SEC title and a national championship will depend greatly on the abilities of Texas's arms, needing to quell some of the big-hitting offenses in the SEC and the country.