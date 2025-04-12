No. 1 Texas Softball Makes Program History in Win vs. Tennessee
No. 1 Texas softball posted a 3-0 win over the Tennessee Lady Vols on Friday, extending its season record to 39-3 and the best start in program history.
In what was expected to be a battle of two of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee starting pitcher Karlyn Pickens only saw one inning of playing time. For most of the game, Texas sophomore Teagan Kavan dueled and defeated Erin Nuwer 18-2 in the pitchers duel. Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly played a total of four pitchers in the matchup. Kavan spent all seven innings in the circle for Texas.
“I feel like I wasn’t in control, but I was able to rely on my defense behind me when I needed them the most," Kavan said. "But, for the most part, it worked. In my head, I’m probably making it worse than it actually was, but I was able to make big pitches when I needed to and that’s what helped me.”
Texas scored all three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Junior utility Mia Scott took the bat and singled through the right side, bringing Ashton Maloney home for the first score. Kayden Henry advanced to third base and scored on the throw. Scott scored the third run for the Longhorns as Reese Atwood singled to the middle.
In the final four innings, Texas only recorded one hit and no runs -- but the same could be said for a Tennessee team that remained scoreless, only posting two hits the entire game.
“Tonight wasn’t a game where she was masterful, but she was tenacious and didn’t give in during big moments when (Tennessee) had big hitters up at the plate," head coach Mike White said of Kavan. "She stuck to what she believes in and was able to get the big outs in big moments and, of course, the defense was able to turn the a key double play there in the sixth."
Texas will take on the Lady Vols two more times this weekend, looking for a second consecutive series sweep and second sweep at home.