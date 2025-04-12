Longhorns Country

No. 1 Texas Softball Makes Program History in Win vs. Tennessee

The Texas Longhorns are now 5-4 over the Lady Vols.

Texas Longhorns outfielder Kayden Henry (21) celebrates a score during the game against Tennessee at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Friday, April 11, 2025 in Austin.
No. 1 Texas softball posted a 3-0 win over the Tennessee Lady Vols on Friday, extending its season record to 39-3 and the best start in program history.

In what was expected to be a battle of two of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee starting pitcher Karlyn Pickens only saw one inning of playing time. For most of the game, Texas sophomore Teagan Kavan dueled and defeated Erin Nuwer 18-2 in the pitchers duel. Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly played a total of four pitchers in the matchup. Kavan spent all seven innings in the circle for Texas.

“I feel like I wasn’t in control, but I was able to rely on my defense behind me when I needed them the most," Kavan said. "But, for the most part, it worked. In my head, I’m probably making it worse than it actually was, but I was able to make big pitches when I needed to and that’s what helped me.”

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) huddles with her team during the game against Tennessee at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Friday, April 11, 2025 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas scored all three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Junior utility Mia Scott took the bat and singled through the right side, bringing Ashton Maloney home for the first score. Kayden Henry advanced to third base and scored on the throw. Scott scored the third run for the Longhorns as Reese Atwood singled to the middle.

In the final four innings, Texas only recorded one hit and no runs -- but the same could be said for a Tennessee team that remained scoreless, only posting two hits the entire game.

“Tonight wasn’t a game where she was masterful, but she was tenacious and didn’t give in during big moments when (Tennessee) had big hitters up at the plate," head coach Mike White said of Kavan. "She stuck to what she believes in and was able to get the big outs in big moments and, of course, the defense was able to turn the a key double play there in the sixth."

Texas will take on the Lady Vols two more times this weekend, looking for a second consecutive series sweep and second sweep at home.

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

