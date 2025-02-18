Texas Longhorns Softball's Teagan Kavan Wins Weekly Award
Texas sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan has been making headlines since shutting out No. 8 Texas Tech on Sunday.
In two starting performances against Texas' first ranked opponent of the season, Kavan limited the Red Raiders to a single run on Friday. In 13 innings played, Kavan became the first Longhorn since three-time National Player of the Year Cat Osterman to strike out 18 or more batters in a single game. Her 18 also put her second nationally for a Division I student-athlete during the early stages of the 2025 season, only behind Ole Miss' Miali Guachino with 19 over Southern Miss.
In a rematch of the 2024 Women's College World Series semifinal, Kavan out-dueled Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady in a nine-inning game on Friday.
Kavan has been a star for Texas since her freshman year, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, All Big-12 First Team and D1 Softball Freshman All-American. Just two weeks into her sophomore season, she's earned the NFCA National Pitcher of the Week title in addition to SEC Pitcher of the Week and being named in Softball American's Stars of the Week list. Kavan was one of two SEC pitchers on the list alongside Auburn's SJ Geurin.
Texas and Kavan will be traveling to Tucson, Arizona for another five-game tournament this weekend, facing Colorado State, No. 13/11 Arizona, UC Davis, and a rematch vs. Canady's former team, No. 18 Stanford. The Horns will be back at home at the end of the month for the Longhorn Invitational against South Florida, Abilene Christian, New Mexico State and Alabama A&M.
