No. 1 Texas Softball Ties Series vs. Mississippi State in Starkville
Despite falling 4-3 in the first game of the series against Mississippi State, No. 1 Texas softball came back later in the day to tie the series 1-1 in Starkville on Saturday.
Due to incremented weather, the first two games of the weekend series took place on Friday, and the teams each took one win. Now, heading into Sunday's decider, both are at risk of dropping their first conference series.
The Bulldogs started the game with more momentum, getting two runners on base in the bottom of the first. But the hosts were unable to convert it into runs and sent the Texas offense to the top of the second still scoreless.
At the top of the second inning, the Longhorns failed to score again, leaving no runners at base. When Mississippi State took the bat again, the Bulldogs put two runs and two hits on the board. They kept the streak going in the bottom of the third after pitcher Delainey Everett prevented the Longhorns from scoring once again. At the bottom of the third, Gretta Grassel added run number three for the Bulldogs.
Texas finally found some success at the top of the fourth as senior utility Mia Scott homered to the center field. For the first time since the first inning, the Longhorns stopped the Bulldogs from scoring as junior pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez did not let a single hit through.
After a scoreless fifth, Texas got another one up at the top of the sixth as junior catcher Reese Atwood singled to center field to bring sophomore outfielder Kayden Henry home and narrow the Bulldog lead to 3-2.
It was the seventh inning that sealed the deal for Texas. Graduate infielder Joley Mitchell started with a homerun to centerfield to tie the game at 3-3, and Henry kept it going when she singled to the middle to move junior outfielder Ashton Maloney to second base and junior utility Kaydee Bennett to the home plate. At 4-3, Texas had its first multi-run inning and first lead of the game.
When Scott got her second homer of the night, she added three RBIs as both Henry and Maloney scored with her in still the first out of the inning. With five runs added, Texas led by four as Mississippi State took the bat again.
The Bulldogs needed four to tie, five to win. As two pitchers took the circle for Texas, Gutierrez and Teagan Kavan, two Bulldogs reached base. With two strikeouts by Kavan, Mississippi State was unable to capitalize and left both runners on base.
The 7-3 win for the Longhorns is taking the series decision to the final matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.