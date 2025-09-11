Texas Softball Schedule Release Should Have Fans Extremely Excited
The Texas Longhorns clinched their first national championship last season after a long and tumultuous year; now, head coach Mike White and company will be tasked with one of the hardest jobs in sports: repeat.
The Longhorns will have many changes from a season ago, both in player personnel and in the coaching staff. Texas loses six seniors from last season's squad, with the biggest losses being infielders Mia Scott and Joley Mitchell and key pitcher Mac Morgan. And will replace associate head coach Steve Singleton with Ehren Earleywine, who spent last season with Ole Miss.
Earlier in the week, the Longhorns announced the SEC portion of their 2026 season, which features eight conference series with four home stands and trips to Columbia, Tuscaloosa, Athens, and Lexington, all beginning with their conference opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks on March 6-8.
Taking a Glance at the Rivalry Series'
Immediately looking at the Longhorns' schedule, there are some things to note: Texas will be playing regular-season series against South Carolina, Ole Miss, the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time as conference foes. Additionally, Texas will have its fair share of challenges throughout the season, with a pair of rivalry matchups sticking out right away.
Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies had a historic season in many ways a year ago. For the first time in program history, the Aggies headed into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after a 48-11 record and were named SEC Tournament Co-Champions. However, the season ended in disappointment as Texas A&M became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
While Texas and Texas A&M did not play a regular-season series a year ago, the Longhorns did face the Aggies in the SEC Tournament, where the team in maroon and white thwarted the one in burnt orange. As Texas was handed a tough loss, falling 14-2 to Texas A&M in the semifinal round of the SEC tournament.
In 2026, there will be a Lone Star Showdown series played as the Longhorns will host the Aggies at Red and Charline McCombs Field early in conference play on March 27-29 in a series that should be filled with plenty of pride and other emotions.
Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Sooners looked for their date with destiny in 2025, chasing five straight national championships and with a 52-9 record and a share of the SEC Tournament championship, the Sooners looked poised to claim more greatness headed into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed.
Texas and Oklahoma matched up in both teams' second game of the Women's College World Series, where the Sooners took the mental advantage, as early in the season, the Longhorns were swept by Oklahoma in their regular-season series. However, the showdown in OKC went in favor of Texas with a historic 8-4 victory, marking Texas's first victory over the Sooners at the WCWS.
The Longhorns will get the chance to host the Red River Rivalry series this year, as the Sooners will head to Austin on April 10-12 for a series that should be one of the biggest points in the Longhorns' seasons.