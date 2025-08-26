A Few Surprises On UCF's First Released Depth Chart For This Season
Following the official naming of Cam Fancher as the starting quarterback, the UCF Knights released a full depth chart on Wednesday morning.
So, here is how the Knights start their season at every position group (subject to change according to game notes):
1. Wide Receiver
The three wideouts that receivers coach Sean Beckton said were the starterscoming into fall camp—Florida transfer Marcus Burke, Charlotte transferDuane Thomas Jr., and Limestone transfer DJ Black —all held on to those spots for the season opener, at least for the most part.
Freshman Waden Charles was listed as a co-starter at one of the receiver spots alongside Burke, signaling more of a 1A and 1B situation.
The two clear backups, though, were Chattanooga transferChris Domercantand another freshman, Carl Jenkins Jr.; though just because they are listed as backups does not mean they might not get substantial playing time.
"The receiver group really had to grow, again, not because we don't have talent there, because we don't have a lot of game experience and production there," Frost said. "I've seen a tremendous amount of growth from those guys, and I feel like we're deep there. We can play quite a few guys, so I think you'll see a lot of different guys out there Thursday, and they're all gonna get their chance to make an impact on the game."
2. Offensive Line
The offensive line was another group filled with hotly contested battles for starting spots.
Of course, Paul Rubelt is back as a starter to start this season, though after starting all of last season at right tackle, he is the starting left tackle to begin this season, which moves him away from quarterback Cam Fancher's blind side. Frost said on Monday that these moves do not have anything to do with each other.
"We don't want to move Paul just for something like that," Frost said. "I do feel like we got guys, including Paul, that can play multiple spots and, if the need arises, he could be on the left or right [side], but, you know, all those position battles were independent of one another, and it would be a crime for me to play somebody in a different spot or a different person because the outcome of a different position race."
Instead, Fancher's blind side protection belongs to Ole Miss transfer Preston Cushman, who makes his first career start on Thursday at right tackle, and returner Keegan Smith, making his first start in a UCF uniform at right guard.
Meanwhile, joining Rubelt on the left side is Washington transfer Gaard Memmelaar, who is once again playing left guard as he did out west.
Finally, there is Louisiana Monroe transfer Carter Miller getting the start at center, as he did for the Warhawks.
Check out the full offensive line depth chart below:
Left Tackle
Left Guard
Center
Right Guard
Right Tackle
Starter
Paul Rubelt
Gaard Memmelaar
Carter Miller
Keegan Smith
Preston Cushman
Backup
Owen Spell
Jabari Brooks
Cam Kinnie
Pat Barnett
Connor Meadows
3. Running Back, Tight End and Backup Quarterback
Some Notes to Round out the offense:
- Running back Myles Montgomery is listed as UCF's starting running back, while Jaden Nixon is a backup. It is not a 1A, 1B situation, as some other positions are listed as.
- The more experienced Dylan Wade earns the starting tight end spot with sophomore Kylan Fox serving as backup.
- Behind Cam Fancher, Tayven Jackson and Jacurri Brown are listed as 2A and 2B options.
4. Defensive Line
Unless your name is John Walker, experience reigned in the defensive line room with Malachi Lawrence, Nyjalik Kelly and RJ Jackson Jr. all getting starting spots alongside the returning sophomore.
The notable part of the depth chart of this group is that all of the positions have a 2A and 2B situation at the backup spot, suggesting a deep rotation. Notably, returner Jamaal Johnson is listed as a backup option at both defensive end spots.
Position
DE
DT
DT
DE
Starter
Malachi Lawrence
John Walker
RJ Jackson Jr
Nyjalik Kelly
Backup A
Sincere Edwards
Horace Lockett
Rodney Lora
Isaiah Nixon
Backup B
Jamaal Johnson
Tyreek'e Robinson
Jeffson Lafontant
Jamaal Johnson
5. Linebackers
It's a new look at this group this season, with starters and backups all coming from the transfer portal.
Starters Kelli Lawson and Lewis Carter were identified relatively early on as leaders of this position group at camp. Meanwhile, Cole Kozlowski and Jayden McDonald provide experienced backups.
6. Defensive Backs
Defensive back has been one of the more hotly contested position group battles this fall camp, which shows itself on the depth chart with three of the five slots going three deep.
Returning Braeden Marshall is the starter at nickelback, but behind him is a 2A and 2B situation between LSU transfer Jyaire Brown and another returner, Christian Peterson.
Similarly, East Carolina transfer Antione Jackson is the clear starter at one of the cornerback slots, but returners Ja'Cari Henderson and Rukeem Stroud share the backup slot behind him. The other cornerback slot is more straightforward, with Syracuse transfer Jayden Bellamy getting the starting nod with Memphis transfer DJ Bell backing him up.
Meanwhile, safety holds the only 1A and 1B situation on the defense with Florida Atlantic transfer Jayden Williams and returner Demari Henderson sharing one of the starting slots, while another FAU transfer, Phillip Dunnam, solidly holds the other.
Syracuse transfer Jaden Gould backs up Williams and Henderson, while returning sophomore Jalen "AP" Heyward backs up Dunnam.
7. Special Teams
Rounding out the depth chart are the specialists:
- James Madison transfer Noe Ruelas will handle both placekicking and kickoff duties.
- A clear starter at punter has not been found, with Ohio State transfer Anthony Venneri and freshman Mason Denaburg, a former minor-league baseball player, sharing the starting job.
- Experience prevails at long snapper with BYU transfer Dalton Riggs getting the starting job.
- While Jaden Nixon is listed as the starting kick returner, backup Duane Thomas Jr. is likely to be an option as well.
- Antione Jackson gets the starting nod at the punt returner role with freshman Bredell Richardson backing him up.
--
The Knights kick off their season on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Jacksonville State.
