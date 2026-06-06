While the UCF Knights baseball team's elimination from the Auburn Regional last weekend marked the last college baseball game for its senior class, they may not be the only Knights that have seen the end of their collegiate careers.

Since the 1992 edition, every MLB Draft has featured at least one UCF player as one of its selections, and according to head coach Rich Wallace, that streak should continue.

So, here are the two players that Wallace said there was no way all 30 MLB teams would pass on:

1. Andrew Williamson

Four homers in an NCAA Regional, the most ever by a Knight ⚔️



Well deserved honor for Capt. Willy 🫡 pic.twitter.com/POZAbTp3cN — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) June 2, 2026

After cementing himself among the elite power bats in the Knights' history, Andrew Williamson has gained traction that could see him become the MLB Draft's highest-selected UCF player since 2004.

Hailing from St. Petersburg, Williamson was a near-everyday starter for the Knights as a freshman, slashing .258/.333/.411 and hitting five home runs. However, after getting named the MVP of the 2024 Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Summer League, Williamson turned in a pair of seasons with batting averages higher than .320, double-digit home runs and slugging percentages greater than .640. With three seasons as a Knight under his belt, Williamson has the fifth-highest career slugging percentage and sits in a tie for the eighth-most career home runs in program history at .590 and 34, respectively.

"Andrew Williamson, with the power, the hit, the run, that's what big leaguers look like," Wallace said.

Before the 2026 season, an MLB.com scouting report said Williamson gave off "some Alek Thomas or Nate McLouth type vibes." Both outfielders that bat left-handed, McLouth played in the majors from 2005 to 2014, earning a Gold Glove and All-Star appearence in 2008 while Thomas was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft, made his MLB debut with them in 2022 and stayed in the majors for four seasons before getting traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle of his fifth on May 12.

Williamson also has a personal connection with the league as the nephew of 13-year MLB veteran Sean Rodriguez.

While ranked No. 48 on MLB.com's Top 200 Draft prospects and No. 71 in Perfect Game's Top 400 prospects rankings, placing Williamson's selection at some point in the main second round or the competitive balance picks after the second round, a mock draft from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel did not rule out the possibility of the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers selecting him with their 34th and 40th overall picks respectively.

2. Evan Jones

What an outing from Evan Jones 👏



4.1 IP (Career-High)

5 K (Tied Season-High)

1 H

2 R pic.twitter.com/mJBS00cDL1 — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) May 31, 2026

While not featured on top prospect lists by MLB.com or Perfect Game, Wallace said relief pitcher Evan Jones also has stuff that "looks right on a major league field," specifically citing his velocity and slider.

A transfer from Western Kentucky, the 2026 season marked the first time Jones has pitched over 20 innings in a single season. In 25 appearances, he pitched 46 innings, the most by a UCF pitcher that did not record a start, and struck out 52 batters, the second-most on the team. He ended up going 1-3 while recording a 4.11 ERA and four saves.

The 2026 MLB Draft begins on July 11 and runs through July 13.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

What Went Wrong for the UCF Knights in Elimination Game Loss Against Auburn

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

The UCF Knights and Johnny Dawkins Agree To Extension Terms