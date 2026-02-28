How To Watch UCF Basketball's Return Home To Host Baylor: Tip-off Time, TV Channel, And Odds

Venue: Addition Financial Arena (Orlando, Florida)

Tip-off: Saturday, Feb. 28, 8:00 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Play-by-Play: Jake Marsh, Analyst: Jess Settles)

Radio: FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Taylor Young)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner and @UCFKnightsOnSI

Odds: UCF is a 2.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Baylor leads series, 2-0.

Quick Facts:

1. Injury Update

UCF's Riley Kugel (undisclosed) is probable for Saturday's game against Baylor, per Johnny Dawkins.



Has not played since 2/17.



Averages 14.0 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 27, 2026

While the Knights got reserve guard Carmelo Pacheco back on the court during their road trip to Utah, they did not have starting guard Riley Kugel, who was out with an undisclosed injury.

While the Big 12's player availability report listed Kugel as "questionable" for the Knights' matchup against Baylor, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported earlier that day that UCF coach Johnny Dawkins told him Kugel was probable.

Kugel is not the only UCF starter ruled “questionable.” Forward Jamichael Stillwell is back on player availability reports after getting stepped on Tuesday against BYU. He returned to the bench with a boot after getting injured.

The final player availability report for the game releases at 6:30 p.m.

2. Standing Tall

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) scores a layup against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Saturday’s game is a matchup between two of the Big 12’s most consistent offenses, both of which rank in the top five in the league in field goal percentage. Individually leading the charge for the Bears in this facet of their game is guard Cameron Carr, who ranks fifth in the league in scoring and sixth in total field goals.

However, Carr also leads the Bears in another statistic: blocking. He ranks in the top 100 in the nation in both blocks and blocks per game, and ranks 10th in the Big 12 in total blocks.

3. Tounde Yessoufou

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Carr is not the only Bear in the top 10 in the Big 12 in scoring. He is joined there by fellow guard Tounde Yessoufou, who is eighth in the league in scoring, but is actually ahead of Carr in total field goals, ranking fifth in the league.

However, Yessoufou is not just one of Baylor’s leading scorers, but also their most prolific stealer. He ranks in the top three in the Big 12 and top 50 in the nation in both steals and steals per game.

