Four-Star Guard Decommits From UCF

The UCF Knights men's basketball team lost a player on Wednesday afternoon, but it was not due to the transfer portal.

Class of 2026 guard Christian Gibson has decommitted from UCF, per an announcement from his representation's X account. The move comes just over seven months after Gibson's commitment to the Knights back in September.

Four-star guard Christian Gibson has decommitted from UCF.



The move comes less than an hour after Gibson was officially announced as a client of OG6 Sports Management and one day following former Knights GM Chris Wash being named OG6's President of Basketball Operations. https://t.co/U3auktqFjJ pic.twitter.com/r3yVfalDHJ — Bryson Turner (@itsBrysonTurner) April 22, 2026

Gibson, a four-star, would have been the second-highest rated recruit in Knights history had he signed with the program, according to 247Sports.com. He was also ranked the 70th-best player in his recruiting class by ESPN.

The move was announced the day following Chris Wash, UCF's former general manager, being publicly named OG6 Sports Management's new President of Basketball Operations, and less than an hour after Gibson was publicly announced as a new client of OG6.

Gibson is coming off a senior season in high school that saw him transfer from the EYBL Scholastic's Tennessee Collegiate Academy, after playing in three games, to North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. Following his debut with North Shore on Jan. 23, Gibson averaged 20 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game, according to MaxPreps, which helped him earn First Team All-District and Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region honors.

Without Gibson, the Knights are now slated to welcome just one incoming freshman to their program next season in three-star combo guard Donovan Williams Jr..

UCF Hoops Officially Signs Hometown Combo Guard

The UCF Men's Basketball team officially announced its signing of Orlando-native combo guard Donovan Williams Jr. on Wednesday.

Williams verbally committed to the Knights on Oct. 15 over the likes of Florida State, Arizona State, Illinois and South Florida.

247Sports rates him as a three-star and the 20th-best combo guard of the Class of 2026, while On3has him as the 147th-best overall recruit and the 27th-best point guard of the Class of 2026.

Williams has moved schools several times during his high school career. He played for The First Academy in Orlando as a freshman before moving to another Orlando-area school, Edgewater High School, as a sophomore, then to Virginia to play for Oak Hill Academy, a school in the EYBL Scholastic league, for his junior season.

Both 247Sports and On3 had Williams ranked inside the Top 15 best prospects of the Class of 2026 out of Virginia.

Williams returned to Orlando this summer, transferring to Oak Ridge High School. He played on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Florida Rebels, particularly shining during the Pearl Jam tournament, where he averaged 17.4 points per game, four assists per game and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Williams initially said in a social media post that he would be returning to Oak Hill for his senior season. However, instead, he ended up remaining at Oak Ridge High School for his senior season, which tips off Wednesday night against Legacy Christian Academy.

“I really wanted to be back here for my senior year,” Williams said to the Orlando Sentinel. “And UCF felt like family. They really welcomed me. I want to be a leader who will help UCF get to March Madness.”

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Underrated UCF Knights Prospects Who Could Sneak Into the NFL Draft

UCF Knights Women's Basketball Coaching Staff Changes: How it Impacts Recruiting and Scheme