Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week Six
To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.
Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.
So, while the Knights continue to digest their 27-20 loss to Kansas on Saturday, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend:
UCF Opponent
Opponent's Opponent
Result
UCF Opponent's Record
Cincinnati
Iowa State
Won, 38-30
4-1, 2-0 Big 12)
West Virginia
BYU
Lost, 38-24
2-4 (0-3 Big 12)
Baylor
Kansas State
Won, 35-34
4-2 (2-1 Big 12)
Houston
Texas Tech
Lost, 35-11
4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
Texas Tech
Houston
Won, 35-11
5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
Oklahoma State
Arizona
Lost, 41-13
1-4 (0-2 Big 12)
BYU
West Virginia
Won, 38-24
5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
Jacksonville State
BYE
-
2-3 (1-0 CUSA)
North Carolina A&T
William & Mary
Lost, 38-34
1-5 (1-2 CAA)
North Carolina
Clemson
Lost, 38-10
2-3 (0-1 ACC)
Kansas State
Baylor
Lost, 35-34
2-4 (1-2 Big 12)
Notable Games:
1. UCF's Next Opponent
The Knights' next opponent, Cincinnati, pulled off an upset this weekend, taking down #14 Iowa State, 38-30.
The Bearcats got off to a strong start, taking advantage of a Cyclone turnover on downs to go up three scores before the first quarter was out. It was a deficit that Iowa State could not overcome, especially when its offense turned the ball over on downs two more times later in the game and missed a fied goal that would.
The Cyclones may have won the time-of-possession game by almost ten minutes, but they could not take advantage of that time.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats converted on big plays. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who averaged six more yards per completion on 13 completed passes than Iowa State's Rocco Becht did with 30 completed passes. They also had a rushing attack that averaged 3.4 more yards per rush than the Cyclones.
The Knights travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats at noon on Saturday.
2. BYU Stays Unbeaten
Under the Friday night lights, No. 23 BYU stayed undefeated with a 38-24 win over West Virginia.
Despite West Virginia being better on third downs, going 7-15 to BYU's 4-12, the Cougars made up for it by going 4-4 on fourth downs and taking advantage of big passing plays. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 351 yards, while West Virginia's pair of quarterbacks threw for a combined 135 yards.
The Cougars got out to a 14-point lead after the first quarter and did not look back, holding the Mountaineers off to win the game by that same amount.
The Knights host West Virginia at the Acrisure Bounce House on Oct. 18 for Homecoming week, while they travel to BYU for their regular season finale on Nov. 29.
3. Texas Tech Stays Unbeaten
In a matchup of two unbeaten Big 12 programs, it was #11 Texas Tech that came out on top over Houston, 35-11.
The Red Raiders took advantage of both a stout defense that limited the Cougars to 1-12 on third downs, and three Cougar turnovers, two interceptions and a fumble, to dominate the time-of-possession game, 37:58 to 22:02.
On the offensive side, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton completed more passes (28) than both of Houston's, Conor Weigman and Zeon Chriss, attempted combined (25).
After shutting out the Cougars in the second half, the Red Raiders secured a decisive victory, even with kicker Stone Harrington missing two of his field goals.
The Knights host Houston at the Acrisure Bounce House for the Space Game on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. while they travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech on Nov. 15.
