Quarterback Drives Resurgent Houston Toward Space Game Matchup with UCF
The UCF Knights and Houston Cougars are set to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Friday in Orlando.
The matchup marks the Knights' annual Space Game, a tradition that began in 2017, honoring the university's connection to the space industry.
Both schools are coming off noteworthy losses. UCF fell on the road to Baylor, 30-3, with its lowest score in a game since 2015, while Houston suffered its second loss of the season against West Virginia, which had been winless in Big 12 play before that point.
Ashton Grissom is a writer for Houston Cougars on SI, and he took the time to answer some questions about the Cougars:
What has been the impact of quarterback Conner Weigman’s arrival on the Houston offense?
Conner Weigman has been the top addition so far this season, and he has showed why Houston pushed so hard for him in the offseason. He is a very accurate passer, but the biggest plus he brings to the team is using his legs in short-yardage situations and the red zone. Weigman is the heartbeat to this team, and he is why the Cougars are off to the programs best start since 2016.
What makes tight end Tanner Koziol and wide receiver Amare Thomas such popular targets for Weigman?
With the injury to Houston’s senior wide receiver Stephon Johnson, Amare Thomas and Tanner Koziol have emerged as the top pass catchers this season. Thomas runs most his routes in the slot and uses his speed to get open. He gets most of the targets because he creates separation over the middle. Koziol is different. Standing at 6-foot-7, the big tight end is always open because of his size. Koziol is a threat mostly on third down and the red zone, and he consistently makes contested catches.
What was the Cougars’ biggest takeaway from their loss to West Virginia and how have they responded to that loss?
The Cougars were coming off an emotional weekend with the loss of strength coach Kurt Hester, and they did not play like themselves. I’d expect the team to be refocused and bounce back to playing high-level football against UCF.
What is the biggest key for Houston in this game this weekend?
The biggest key for Houston is to win the turnover battle. Head coach Willie Fritz wins around 93% of his games since he started coaching when his team was plus one or better in the turnover takeaway margin.
This is the first time the Knights and Cougars have squared off in the Space Game since 2019. While this game’s theme is a UCF tradition, Houston also has deep ties to the American soave program. What do Cougars fans think about playing in a game themed around space?
I think the game is a perfect fit with two programs so centered around their space institutions. For Houston, the space themed game is an awesome experience and it is always an entertaining game for all fans.
Catch more UCF News below:
Three Key Takeaways From Baylor's Blowout Of UCF
Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week Ten