Former UCF Knight Takes Social Media By Storm At NFL Training Camp
The UCF Knights have generated lots of NFL talent, including running back RJ Harvey, who was taken in the second round by the Denver Broncos this year. Some more former players took their talents to the big league, such as wide receiver Kobe Hudson. In his final season with the Knights, he started in all 12 games and led the team with 47 catches for 770 yards, including four touchdowns.
Hudson went undrafted this year but signed a three-year, $2.99 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, including $254,000 guaranteed. He has a legitimate shot to remain on the team and impact the offense. The former Knight averaged over 16 yards per catch in his last three collegiate seasons. Hudson is capable of beating defenders and tracking the ball well on routes.
Hudson took to social media and posted a video of himself beating defensive back JaTravis Broughton on a route and caught the ball barely behind the out-of-bounds line. He emphasized he was "all 10 in."
The Panthers' offense last season was abysmal. They were 23rd in team points per game, 20.1, and 29th in team yards per game, 298. Hudson isn't going to solve all of these offensive issues, but he can certainly help turn it around. He was a standout wide receiver on the Knights and could deliver that same impact for the Panthers.
Hudson is viewed as a third or fourth-string wide receiver, but as NFL training camp unfolds, he can still climb the depth charts with more great catches such as the one he posted.
