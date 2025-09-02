Inside The Knights

Here's How UCF's 2025 Opponents Did In Week One (And Zero)

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
To make the College Football Playoff, their own strengths are not just assessed by the teams themselves, but also by the strengths of their opponents.

Perhaps a team initially viewed as an upset was just the start of an all-time season, or an opponent thought strong was actually just in the beginning of a long downward spiral. The teams people thought they'd see in the preseason may not be the teams that they crack up to be, especially later in the season.

While the Knights pulled out a win against Jacksonville State, 17-10, in their season opener Thursday night, most of the other teams they'll face this season are getting their starts as well, barring the two that played last weekend in Week Zero.

So, here is a weekly check-in to see how the rest of the UCF Knights' 2025 opponents performed this weekend (as well as last weekend):

UCF Opponent

Opponent's Opponent(s)

Result(s)

UCF Opponent's Record

North Carolina A&T

Tennessee State

Lost, 24-21

0-1

North Carolina

TCU

Lost, 48-14

0-1

Kansas State

Iowa State (Week 0) and North Dakota (Week 1)

Lost, 24-21, and Won, 38-35, respectively

1-1 (0-1 Big 12)

Kansas

Fresno State (Week 0) and Wagner (Week 1)

Won, 31-7 and 46-7, respectively

2-0

Cincinnati

Nebraska

Lost, 20-17

0-1

West Virginia

Robert Morris

Won, 45-3

1-0

Baylor

Auburn

Lost, 38-24

0-1

Houston

Stephen F. Austin

Won, 27-0

1-0

Texas Tech

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Won, 67-7

1-0

Oklahoma State

UT Martin

Won, 27-7

1-0

BYU

Portland State

Won, 69-0

1-0

Notable Games:

1. UCF's Next Opponent

North Carolina A&T began its season with a close loss to Tennessee State, 24-21, in the John A. Merritt Classic.

The Aggies had a chance to force overtime, but kicker Andrew Brown missed what would have been a 38-yard field goal with six seconds left.

Five of the six touchdowns scored between both teams in this game were from further than 40 yards out. Also, the Aggies' Joshua Iseah was given CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week honors for his 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.

"I thought they played well and hard," UCF coach Scott Frost said on Monday. "Could have gone either way, but I'm impressed with how those guys play, that you can tell they're well coached and how hard they play."

2. Kansas State put on the ropes vs. North Dakota

Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) runs the ball against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) runs the ball during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following their close loss across the pond in Dublin in Week Zero, No. 17 Kansas State once again found itself in a close game this weekend, but this time it was to the FCS's North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The FCS team might have lost the total yardage battle to the Wildcats by more than 100 yards, but it was able to reach the endzone five times.

It's not like the Kansas State offense was bad either. The Wildcats ended up winning 38-35, so it was a high-scoring ballgame. Quarterback Avery Johnson even passed for 318 yards on 28 completions with three touchdowns and ran for 43 yards. The defense just ended up allowing the Fighting Hawks to get past them later in halves, with 28 of their points coming in the second and fourth quarters.

The Wildcats take on Army in Week Two, but will host UCF on Sept. 27.

3. North Carolina Blown Out By TCU

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) defends.
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Bill Belichick era got off to a rough start at North Carolina as the Tar Heels got demolished by TCU, 48-14, on Monday night. According to CBS Sports, this is the most points allowed by Belichick in his career as a head coach, the worst season-opening loss in North Carolina history and its largest margin of defeat since its 47-10 loss to Miami (FL) in 2018.

The Tar Heels were out-gained by the Horned Frogs by over 300 yards, went 1-10 on third downs and gave up three turnovers, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

The Tar Heels play the Knights in Orlando on Sept. 20.

