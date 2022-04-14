Miami Heat Prepares for Playoff Run

Which team will Miami play in round one and will Jimmy Butler be able to lead the Heat to the NBA Finals?

MIAMI - With just under a week before making their playoff debut, the Miami Heat are looking to bounce back after their disappointing playoff run in 2021 after losing 4-0 in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks. For the current season, the Heat are coming off a 53-29 season where they finished 1st in the Eastern Conference. Now, which team will Miami play first?

After Brooklyn’s win against Cleveland last night, the Nets will be set up to play the Celtics at TD Garden this Sunday, April 17 at 3:30 EST. As a result, the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 EST. This is an important game for the Heat since it will determine their first round matchup.

The Heat are one of the deepest teams in the NBA and they are ready to attack any opponent since they have so much talent at each position. It may be considered an advantage to have so many players that are deserving of receiving playing time, it will be difficult for Erik Spoelstra and the coaching staff to decide who will be in the rotation especially depending on the matchup of the team.

The Heat have also dealt with a plethora of different injuries this season, so they haven’t been able to experiment with a full lineup until the very end of the season. This potential playoff run will also be a huge test for star player for six-time AllStar and four-time All NBA selection Jimmy Butler.

Many people have questioned whether the Heat lack a superstar player that can

push them over the edge to win a championship. Butler will have a chance to prove everyone wrong and show that he can be that guy. He has struggled with perimeter shooting this season by shooting 23.3% from three, so it’s important for Jimmy to be able to hit threes down the stretch since there are less fouls given to players during the playoffs.

However, Butler has surprised us many times and tends to pick up his level of play in the postseason. The top candidate for 6th man of the year, Tyler Herro, is looking to prove a bounce back year after having a poor outing in last postseason. Herro averaged only 9.3 ppg on 31.6% shooting, so the pressure will be on Herro to perform. This season, Herro has been putting up a hot 20.7 ppg on 44.7% shooting. Herro has improved in basically every statistical category in comparison to last year, so fans should expect a strong performance from him.

The scariest part about the Miami Heat going into this playoffs is their willingness to win,

unselfishness, and their known “culture” that everyone in the Heat organization raves about. They have plenty of young talent led by one-time AllStar and two-time All-Defensive team Center Bam Adebayo, who will be protecting the paint. The Heat also have many undrafted players that are all finally healthy and most importantly hungry and looking to play a role in this upcoming playoff run including Guard Max Strus, Forward Caleb Martin ,Guard Gabe Vincent, etc.

Veteran leaders PJ Tucker and Kyle Lowry bring in championship experience that will be essential for this team. Lowry is a 6-time AllStar and one-time All NBA Selection that knows what it takes to win. Lowry has made his way up to 15th all time in three pointers made and is shooting a hot 37.7 % from behind the arc this year. Tucker is currently listed out on the injury report with a calf injury, but he’s expected to be back come playoff time. Tucker was a key role player with the Bucks 2020 championship run and has been a starter when he has been healthy.

Victor Oladipo, a 2-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA selection who made his season debut for Miami in March, was only available for eight games this regular season, looks like he’s finally hit his stride. Oladipo erupted for a season high 40 points, seven assists, and 10 rebounds in his last game against the Orlando Magic. The Heat are looking to get the most out of Oladipo as he is a star talent that can be outstanding on both ends of the floor. Whether offensively or defensively, he knows how to make the big play when it matters the most.

With all of the talent on hand and the playoffs about to begin, the Heat are in a great position to win ball games and make a run at the NBA Finals. Now, can they begin to maximize their opportunity by winning against their first round opponent? That answer will be known soon.

The Heat will have less than 48 hours to get ready once they find out their opponent after Atlanta plays Cleveland. Whichever team the Heat go against, it will be Sunday at 1 EST at FTX Arena.

