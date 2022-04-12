JACKSONVILLE - As the Jaguars are about to be “on the clock” in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft, there’s no sure-fire first pick like last year with now starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Then again, maybe there should be.

Depending on the person one asks, the debate for the top pick seems to be narrowing down between Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker. The Jaguars ownership should select the latter, and here’s why.

In today’s NFL, packages on both sides of the football rule the day. Speed rushers for passing downs, big-bodied defensive lineman come into the game to play during run downs, and speedy and oftentimes smaller linebackers come in for coverage situations.

What if you can add a player that brings all of those aspects to the defensive line, as well as outside linebacker and potentially inside linebacker as well? That’s not possible, is it?

Go ahead, watch the film of Walker. During his time as a Bulldog, the 6’5”, 275-pound football player lined up at all of the following positions. Outside linebacker, defensive end, nose guard (in a 3-4 over the center mind you), defensive tackle and even inside linebacker.

Travon Walker Knows How To Get To The Quarterback Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

How could a player that is 275-pounds move well enough to play all those positions? How could Walker play over the center at just 275?

The answer is a product of rare natural skills, especially for Walker’s size, that enabled Walker to move around the front seven for the Bulldogs prior to entering his name for the NFL Draft. Here are Walker’s numbers from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis:

Forty: 4.51

Vertical: 35.5

Broad Jump: 123 (10 feet, 3 inches)

3 Cone: 6.89

20 yard shuttle: 4.32

Arms: 35.5

Hands: 10.75

Travon Walker's Stock Was High, But Then His NFL Combine Opened More Eyes To His Overall Talent. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Walker is about as rare as it gets in terms of upside. He possesses all the measurables that pro teams want, and he’s been very consistent in using those skills based on his film as a Bulldog. Considering Jacksonville’s need on the defensive side of the football, Walker is very intriguing.

After allowing 26.9 points per game in 2021, Jacksonville probably needs multiple top five picks to really make a splash on defense next season. At the least, Walker could help bridge the gap of needing more than one player.

On first and ten, he can play his traditional defensive tackle position. Second down and six, he’s playing defensive end and coming off the edge. Third down and four, Walker is now a standup outside linebacker. Will he blitz or drop into coverage?

Travon Walker's Open-Field Tackle OF Alabama WR Agiye Hall In The National Title Game Shows Walker's Ability To Play In Space. That's Extremely Rare For A 275-Pound Player. RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

As crazy as it might seem during his time at Georgia, Walker created an interception while dropping into coverage by deflecting a pass. How many players are capable of that type of play and also be able to be a two-gap defensive tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft? Is there another beyond Walker?

Jacksonville could be creative with Walker and how he plays. Now do the Jaguars go ahead and pull the trigger and take Walker over Hutchinson, a very talented edge defender in his own right?

The Jaguars have decisions to make. Walker would be the best decision because he helps them in a multitude of ways for a defense that needs a lot of help.

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

A Closer Look at F3 Elite 7v7 and What the Organization Delivers

UCF Unofficial Visits Impress Top Recruits More Than FSU and Florida

Talking Top Talent: King of Da Boot Tournament

Washington Commanders: Drake London is the Play at Pick 11

A Look Ahead to UCF’s 2022 Road Matchup Versus Florida Atlantic

Gulf Coast Athletics Bringing Several Prospects to Orlando

Press Conference Highlights: Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams

Talking UCF’s ‘Big Boys’ & Special Teams, Plus Photos and Videos From UCF Practice

UCF Enters Vital Recruiting Stretch; Will the Knights Close on Elite Prospects?

Knights Host More Recruits, Gulf Coast Athletics Heading to Orlando

Prospect Profile: WR Jeremiah Shack

UCF’s Offer to 8th Grader T.K. Cunningham Shows How CFB Recruiting Has Changed

Can UCF Have A Top Tier Defensive Line Class?

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #1, QB John Rhys Plumlee

Mississippi Safety Offered by Knights

Gus Malzahn Press Conference: Discussing the First Scrimmage of Spring Practice

Prospect Profile: Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

UCF Spring Practice: The Quarterback Battle and the Transfer Portal

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Cormani McClain

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Ja’Bril Rawls

Upon Further Review: Scouts Chime in About the DR Sportz Tournament

UCF Recruiting Tracker

DR Sportz Championship Game Video Reel