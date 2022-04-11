A Closer Look at F3 Elite 7v7 and What the Organization Delivers

Inspecting the inner workings of the F3 Elite 7v7 organization from its program director Ken Anio and former NFL quarterback Rohan Davey to its talented prospects.

LAFAYETTE, La. - Within the world of prep football recruiting and seven-on-seven, venturing outside of one’s normal realm to find prospects can lead down many paths. At this past weekend’s King of Da Boot Tournament about an hour west of Baton Rouge, there was a plethora of talented players. The team one looked at closely probably provided several head turners as to size and speed. Talent was everywhere. One of the organizations that was playing well was examined a little closer because of not only talent, but how it operates.

F3 Elite 7v7 is based out of Baton Rouge. It’s only been around for a handful of years, but it’s growing quickly. Baton Rouge is absolutely loaded with talented players to build a seven-on-seven roster. So finding talent is not an issue. For F3 Elite 7v7, the attitude about how to build a winning program, increase exposure for recruits, and help young people learn to lead productive lives is also important. Director Ken Anio defined his passion.

"I like coaching to ensure the kids from our area receive great fundamental teaching while in the off-season of their respective programs," Anio said. "That’s the only reason we are involved. Winning trophy’s is cool but means nothing if the kids aren’t developing."

There are many reasons that people become involved with coaching. It’s good to see that some are in it for more than just glory and looking for some sort of payback when prospects make it to the National Football League (NFL).

Anio is a sports performance specialist that knows how to help players be better on the gridiron, as well as how to help them be better people. That’s one of the reasons that former LSU quarterback and NFL player Rohan Davey decided to join up with him.

Davey played for the Tigers (1998-2001), plus in the NFL for the New England Patriots (2002-2004) and Arizona Cardinals (2005). When asked why a former NFL quarterback would want to be a part of the seven-on-seven scene, here’s what Davey said.

“Ken Anio, my partner that brought me in,” Davey began. “We started F3 (Elite 7v7) together. He was looking for someone that has the offensive side (of the ball) because he’s defensive-minded.

“When I checked him out man, he’s a class guy. We had the same beliefs, same mission. It’s the kids. So that’s what made me come, it’s Ken Anio.”

As for seven-on-seven in general and why he enjoys it, Davey offered the following statement.

“The kids,” Davey said immediately. “100% the kids. Seeing you implement something, seeing you putting it in, and seeing them work on it and not get it right. Then, come back and work on it harder after I get on them a little bit, and, seeing it coming to fruition during a game, seeing them getting it right, that’s what I love.”

Based on how well several of the younger players from the 12U, 14U, and 15U teams played, it’s pretty obvious that players are picking some basic fundamentals. There’s no one position, per se, it’s just kids sticking to a team concept and trying as hard as possible to play for the team.

Sure, the talent is there. There are several young players on the 15U squad, just an example, that are on LSU’s radar already. That’s a big measuring stick. One of them would be safety Keylan Moses, the younger brother Dylan Moses who played for Alabama and is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seeing the long and tall Moses playing 15U was striking. Still, despite his talent, he plays within the structure that’s taught by F3 Elite 7v7 coaches. That’s the key.

If the coaches get a player with the talent and notoriety of Moses to play within the structure that’s a primary part of the nuts and bolts of the program, it’s a good sign for all the young players. When talent works together, it wins. When young people win at something, they generally do better in other areas as well. It’s a building block process. F3 Elite 7v7 has that key element of its program going in a very good direction.

From a personal observation standpoint, it was fun just to watch the F3 Elite 7v7 players move. As any scout will likely tell a fan, it’s about upside. F3 Elite 7v7 has numerous players with upside because of size (a ridiculous amount, mind you), speed, and moves. The 12U, 14U and 15U teams all showed raw skills that are going to help them reach the objective of going to college and receiving a free college education.

It’s also great that they are doing it with multiple coaches and mentors that care more about them than just whether or not they reach the NFL. Here are some photos from some of the young men from F3 Elite 7v7 this past weekend. Looking forward to seeing them again soon.

Any Questions About The Size Of The Talented Players On The F3 Elite 7v7 15U Team Are Dispelled here. #4, Moses, Already Filled Out To 6'2", 210-Pounds. Several Of His Teammates Are Big, Too. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

For more photos and videos from this past weekend's King of Da Boot Tournament check out the following Twitter handle: @fbscout_florida.

