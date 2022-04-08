Gulf Coast Athletics Bringing Several Prospects to Orlando

One of the keys to recruiting is building relationships with top seven-on-seven programs across the country. In the case of UCF, the football coaching staff has gone above and beyond. Programs like SFE, Immortals, 24K, and many others have been on the UCF campus among others.

These are programs from South Florida and Central Florida, and that’s the backbone of where UCF wants to recruit. Still, you have to recruit outside the state of Florida as well. One of the key areas that the Knights have been trying to break into would be the southern section of Alabama along the Gulf Coast and the city of Mobile. That’s exactly where the following program, Gulf Coast Athletics, resides.

According to Head Coach Jason Barnett, he will be bringing the 16 players through to UCF, many of which already have multiple offers. All of the following players are possible recruits for the Knights and have already been extended a scholarship by at least one college football program.

Chris Pearson, WR/DB, Gulf Shores (Ala.) High School (2023) - A big-bodied athlete that could play safety, hybrid linebacker or wide receiver, Pearson is an intriguing player.

KJ Lacey, QB, Daphne (Ala.) High School (2025) - One of the top young quarterbacks in the nation. Lacey has a big arm and he’s mobile. He’s likely to be one of the most highly recruited quarterbacks from his class.

Ronnie Royal, Slot/DB, Gulf Shores (Ala.) High School (2024) - An explosive athlete that has the ability to create plays in space, Royal has been a well known recruit since he was in ninth grade when he was Max Prep’s National Freshman of the Year.

Perry Thompson, WR, Foley (Ala.) High School (2024) - Already college size, Thompson is the type of big receiver that can not only play the boundary position, but he’s athletic enough to play in the slot or to the perimeter.

Harrison Knight, WR, Foley (Ala.) High School (2023) - Knight can take the top off the defense and he’s also capable of beating a defense by weaving his way through the second and third level; he’s also physical and will break tackles.

Ky McNulty, WR, Bay Minette (Ala.) Baldwin County (2023) - A long and lean athlete, McNulty is explosive and a threat to score on the deep ball. He’s also quick enough to make multiple defenders miss in space.

Antonio Ross, WR/RB/DB, Alexandria (Ala.) High School (2023) - Speed is the name of Ross’s game. He can place his foot in the ground, make a cut, then hit top gear quickly. He could play many positions at the college level.

For Gulf Coast Athletics, there are several other players that are potential recruits as well. Some of the players are younger and still developing. Bottom line, this is a great way for the players and the UCF Football program to build a relationship. It’s also a big part of how recruiting is done in 2022 and that’s likely to continue.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Press Conference Highlights: Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams

Talking UCF’s ‘Big Boys’ & Special Teams, Plus Photos and Videos From UCF Practice

UCF Enters Vital Recruiting Stretch; Will the Knights Close on Elite Prospects?

Knights Host More Recruits, Gulf Coast Athletics Heading to Orlando

Prospect Profile: WR Jeremiah Shack

UCF’s Offer to 8th Grader T.K. Cunningham Shows How CFB Recruiting Has Changed

Can UCF Have A Top Tier Defensive Line Class?

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #1, QB John Rhys Plumlee

Mississippi Safety Offered by Knights

Gus Malzahn Press Conference: Discussing the First Scrimmage of Spring Practice

Prospect Profile: Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

UCF Spring Practice: The Quarterback Battle and the Transfer Portal

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Cormani McClain

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Ja’Bril Rawls

Upon Further Review: Scouts Chime in About the DR Sportz Tournament

UCF Recruiting Tracker

DR Sportz Championship Game Video Reel