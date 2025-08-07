UCF First School To Offer 2029 Player Trained By Mikey Williams' Dad
The UCF Knights basketball team has extended an offer to a player from the class of 2029.
Jordan Mason, a combo guard from Beaverdam, Virginia, announced he received his first Division I offer from UCF in a July 29 Instagram post. His AAU Club, the Boo Williams Summer League, also announced the offer on their social media accounts the same day.
"I'm hoping to get a college offer by the end of this summer," Mason said back in October in episode six of his series, Different Grind, on his YouTube Channel.
The YouTube series features Mason as he trains under Mahlon Williams, the father of former UCF guard Mikey Williams. Williams called Mason "ultra-talented" and "a very humble kid."
"It's all about the experience with Mahlon 'cause he really sees something in me, he really sees potential, man, and I'm just gonna feed off his energy and I'm gonna take it to the top," Mason said in a Double Dribble Hoopz video back in September.
This year, Mason competed for Boo Williams in several AAU tournaments. He posted highlights from a Middle School Championship Series qualifier on his YouTube Channel. This summer, Mason and his Boo Williams team competed in the Nike Junior Elite Youth Basketball League, in which they finished 3-9 in the southeast region and ended with an early exit from the Jr. Peach Jam Championship.
However, despite not achieving one of his objectives toward a successful season from the October video, winning the Jr. Peach Jam, UCF helped him get one with his first college offer.
"He's high level, willing to work hard, and understands that he got a long way to go," Williams said in the Double Dribble Hoopz video. "I think I see a long future for him in this game."
Four-Star Hoops Prospect From Florida Lists UCF In Top 7
The UCF Knights men's basketball team remains in the running for a Florida combo guard according to 247Sports' Travis Barnham.
Kayden Allen, a 6-foot-5-inch combo guard currently playing for Zephyrhills Christian Academy, cut down his possible destinations to seven schools on July 28. Alongside the Knights, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, California, Florida State, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are also vying for his commitment. He is slated to visit UCF on Sep. 20 as one of his six scheduled visits as of Wednesday.
247Sports rates Allen as a four-star. He is ranked as the No. 22 small forward, the No. 11 recruit out of Florida and the No. 51 recruit overall of the class of 2026.
Allen, originally from the Atlanta Metro Area, is coming off a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League season that saw him play 269 minutes across 12 games, averaging 20.8 points per game, the fifth-most in the league. He hit 75.8 percent of his free throws, 31.9 percent of his threes and shot 46.6 percent overall. He also recorded 25 assists and six steals.
Allen is about to tip off his senior high school basketball season with Zephyrhills Christian Academy after transferring in from Montverde Academy back in May.
The Knights are slated as the last of Allen's scheduled visits, which last between Aug. 23 and Sep. 20. He said to ZagsBlog that he hopes to announce his choice by December and that it will come down to his relationship with a program's coach and its system.
