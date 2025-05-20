2026 5-star small forward Kayden Allen transfers to Zephyrhills Christian Academy for senior season
The high school transfer portal continues with the latest being five-star rising senior small forward Kayden Allen leaving Montverde Academy to head to Zephyrhills Christian Academy, Allen told High School on SI Florida Tuesday.
Allen now joins five-star power forward Toni Bryant and four-star point guard Evan Roberts, who announced their transfers to Zephyrhills Christian Academy last month.
During the Grassroots circuit, Allen plays for Team Thad, which is on the Nike EYBL Circuit where they played Session 2 last weekend in Memphis, Tennessee.
Allen is rated as the No. 17 ranked player in the nation, the No. 6 ranked small forward, and the No. 4 overall ranked player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-6 small forward is coming off a junior season where he averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Eagles who reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament where they were the No. 7 seed before having their season come to an end in the hands of the Chipotle National runner-up Dynamic Prep Bearcats back on April 2.
Allen currently has 19 Division-1 offers from schools he's shifting his focus on, such as Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, and several others.
Allen has taken an official visit to Ole Miss, where he explained to On3's Jamie Shaw, "When I went to Ole Miss, it was like a family,” Allen said. “It really felt like a family there. You know, it was my first visit, and everyone always says that is your best visit, but I really feel like they held it down for that visit. I want to go back, I was happy when Coach (Beard) stayed and didn't go anywhere."
Allen is a native of Loganville, Georgia, and played at Grayson High School under head coach Geoffrey Pierce where they reached the Class AAAAAAA Championship Game before losing to Wheeler High School.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
More From Florida High School On SI
Vote: Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week (5/20/2025)Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (5/20/2025)American Heritage, Mulberry advance to Class 4A state baseball championship gameFlorida high school football: Jacksonville Ribault announces 2025 schedule