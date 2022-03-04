Who is Tywone Malone?

On the baseball diamond, the UCF Knights will host the #2 Ole Miss Rebels from March 4 through March 6 at John Euliano Park. One of the big-time players coming to town is a two sport star in Tywone Malone.

As we move further into college football’s offseason and focus our attention on spring games. However, it is spring which means college baseball and softball are in full swing. Knowing this, UCF fans should be aware of a dual-sport athlete who will look to dominate both on the gridiron and on the diamond in true freshman Tywone Malone of the Ole Miss Rebels.

While he only recorded one sack this past football season, in his second career at-bat, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive end and first baseman hit a 404-foot home run to close out the VCU Rams by a score of 14-3. In addition, it had an exit velocity of 104 mph, per Ole Miss Baseball Analytics. After the game when asked about the home run and said, "It felt amazing," It was good to get that one out of the way, looking forward to more."

Malone, who is originally from Jamesburg, N.J. attended Bergen Catholic High School, one of the top high school football programs in New Jersey. During this time he played on the defensive line and was a key contributor to their defensive front. Bergen Catholic’s head football coach Vito Campanile had this to say about Malone ahead of last year’s National Signing Day: “In the years I have been coaching, I really haven’t been around as gifted an athlete as Ty, he has as good of hands as any guy in the program. And I attribute that to baseball.” Back in 2019, Malone showed off his hands when he made this 34-yard reception.

Coming out of Bergen Catholic, Malone was a four-star recruit who had offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and several others. However, as talented as he was on the football field, he also has another talent on the baseball diamond, so finding a university that would allow him to pursue both was a priority for him. Perfect Game USA ranked Malone as the #25 best first baseman in the country. The Rebels will travel to Orlando this weekend and expect to hear Malone’s name often these next few years as he continues through his collegiate career. He also took to social media to tell everyone he is just getting started.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Hires Grant Heard as Wide Receivers Coach

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #14, Wide Receiver Ryan O'Keefe

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #15, Center Matt Lee

2023 UCF Recruiting Tracker

UCF Spring Unofficial Visit List Just Starting

UCF Jumps in the Recruitment of Ayden Williams With Offer

UCF Prospect Evaluations, Atlanta Under Armour

Several UCF Recruiting Targets Invading Atlanta Under Armour Camp

Looking Ahead: UCF, the Big XII, and the College Football Playoffs

Future UCF QB Davin Wydner Wins Florida 4A Prep Football POY

UCF Recruiting Notes

UCF Football Recruiting Notes, Singleton and Green