UCF Football Recruiting Notes, Singleton and Green

UCF is battling for two of the Atlanta area's best recruits in Malachi Singleton and Adonijah Green.

ORLANDO - The 2023 UCF recruiting class will likely be mostly Florida prospects, but the Knights coaching staff is definitely hitting the Peach State hard as well.

Even if UCF signs just two or three players from Georgia, it’s going to be a big help for the UCF Football program. Both of the following two players have been invited and accepted to compete in this Sunday’s Under Armour Camp series held at Denmark High School 30 minutes north of Atlanta.

Knights Battling for Singleton

One of the top priorities for UCF continues to be quarterback Malachi Singleton. Playing for Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, he’s competing against top competition and continues to play at a high level. Singleton accumulated over 2,100 yards passing and 21 passing touchdowns this past season, as well as over 800 yards rushing and another 22 touchdowns.

Due to those statistics and the talent that Singleton has to creat them, signing the 6’1”, 225-pound signal caller will come with much competition.

He will be visiting multiple schools in March and that will not be the end of the visits. Arkansas (March 5), UCF (March 19), and Miami immediately after UCF are on the docket. There’s also a date to be determined with Virginia.

Singleton is one of the top quarterbacks in the South with offers from a plethora of schools including the in-state Georgia Bulldogs. If Georgia comes after him hard, maybe it will also be a factor. Hard to say. Singleton’s recruitment will be hotly contested until he signs his letter of intent regardless of which schools are involved.

Length at Defensive End

Unless a person actually meets Adonijah Green, it’s hard to fathom just how long that young man truly is. His arms do not match his 6’5” frame as they seem more inclined to fit a person that is 7’0” or taller. Those arms are a major reason why Green is an edge defender with extreme upside.

Playing for Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, one of the best 3A programs in the country, Green is used to being placed in front of top competition. He’s had a plethora of schools recruit him and he even made a verbal commitment to Louisville. That has not stopped many other schools from coming after Green.

“Louisville, Ole Miss, UCF, Arkansas, and Boston College are coming after me the hardest,” Green said of his recruitment.

He’s still really thin at roughly 210-pounds, but he’s such a tremendous athlete that his upside is through the roof. After being in a college weight program for a year, it’s going to be interesting to see what Green looks like.

One will simply not find a better wingspan, nor will one find a player that loves to rush the quarterback any more than Green. He absolutely loves the sport of football. Even when teams run the football to the opposite side of the field, Green gives chase more like a middle linebacker.

That effort will reward him with even more offers in the future. That’s especially true once college coaches see him during Cedar Grove’s spring practice that’s coming up in the spring.

