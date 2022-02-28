UCF Prospect Evaluations, Atlanta Under Armour

(Cover Photo -- Jamaal Jarrett)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Many of the UCF offers throughout Dixie were in attendance for the Atlanta Under Armour Camp on Sunday. Every position group competed in drills, received individual instruction, and went through one-on-one battles with other top players.

For UCF, there were a plethora of prospects that already had an offer, or are currently being evaluated. Here’s a look at several of the players the Knights are interested in that attended the Under Armour event.

Note: All Players are class of 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Keyon Brown, Wide Receiver, Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards

A player that’s finally seen his recruitment start to take off, he was one of the top 10 overall performers at the Under Armour Camp. Despite his 6’3”, 190-pound frame, he was consistently one of the twitchiest receivers at Under Armour. At this point, he’s likely headed to being a national recruit. Look for UCF and just about any program that needs a playmaker at receiver to recruit Brown moving forward.

Jeremiah Cobb, Running Back, Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic

Cobb’s quickness was noticeable during drills and even more impressive during pass drills in which he demolished several linebackers. There are few players with his side-to-side agility in the class of 2023, regardless of position. He was one of Under Armour’s top performers on the day. UCF will be competing with several SEC and ACC schools just to get Cobb on campus, but he’s worth the effort. Big-time player.

Kam Davis, Running Back, Albany (Ga.) Dougherty - 2024

The combination of speed, power, cutting ability and soft hands made Davis the most impressive offensive player at the camp. It was almost comical when watching some of the videos of Davis. He’s physically ready for college running back duties and still has two years of high school remaining. That’s what’s most interesting. Bottom line, Davis won every rep versus linebackers, and he was also excellent during running back drills. He’s a future NFL player.

Jayden Davis, Cornerback, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill

Played aggressively. Not as well known as some other top cornerbacks, Davis had some really good individual plays on the ball and was not afraid to mix it up with top receivers. The only question with Davis would be where does a defensive coordinator play him? Keep him at corner? Nickel? Free safety? He has room to grow and he’s still developing his defensive back skills. Lots of upside.

Troy Ford, Jr., Linebacker, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

This is not the type of setting where a traditional middle linebacker would be at his best, but Ford made the most of it. He’s a thumper with lateral mobility. In sheer one-on-one battles, he’s still not as shifty as guys like Cobb, however, so it’s really hard to evaluate him. He needs to be in full pads where he can lay a lick on someone. Ironically, Ford mentioned after he performed that he knew it’s not his setting and did so with a smile. He’s always positive and that’s one of the reasons he’s being recruited heavily by many of the UCF coaches. It’s a fairly safe assumption to say that UCF leads for his services right now.

Davion Dozier, Wide Receiver, Moody (Ala.) High School

Just heading into his third year of truly being committed to the game of football, Dozier is still a raw receiver, but one that gets it done in terms of production. At 6’4”, 185-pounds, he’s that prototypical boundary wide receiver that defensive backs often struggle with during one-on-one situations. Dozier won multiple reps with his strength, long arms and determination. Once he learns to use his hands better at the line of scrimmage, he will flourish as a pass catcher at the college level. He’s a player that will see his recruiting stock go up. UCF is a program that is watching his progress.

Jamaal Jarrett, Defensive Tackle, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley

Bull in a china shop. Pure power. Some scouts had originally pegged Jarrett as an offensive tackle prospect. No thanks. Leave him right there in the middle to play one technique and demand double teams. Despite needing to learn better pass rushing technique, Jarrett still used his quick hands and raw power to do well during pass rushing one-on-ones. This gentle giant when he’s off the field is a national recruit because of how he performs on the field. Regardless of what school lands this young man, he’s going to be a factor for that football program.

Wilkin Formby, Offensive Tackle, Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge

Just a nasty disposition. Formby screams power right tackle and the clip below will afford that notion. His frame is absolutely massive. He could top out near 340 if he wanted, or continue to improve speed and quickness and be a left tackle. Regardless, there’s a reason that programs like Penn State, Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Tennessee and Kentucky already offered. UCF will battle heavyweights to land him if they truly jump into his recruitment.

Adonijah Green, Defensive End, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Committed to Louisville, Green is still looking at several schools. He’s extremely long and has a very thin frame. Needs to add 25 or more pounds before he’s truly ready to be a three-down edge defender, but Green has good quickness and length to work with. He did fine when he would speed rush but struggled when he locked horns with massive offensive tackles. Probably a redshirt his first year, but a player with a high upside. This is the type of player that UCF built its program so look for the Knights to continue to push for his services.

Zavion Hardy, Defensive End, Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square Academy

With long levers and a frame that’s filling out nicely, Hardy is a multiple-position defensive end. He can use his leverage and strength to play head-up on offensive tackles, and he’s athletic enough to come off the edge as a pass rusher. At 6’6”, 264-pounds, Hardy’s biggest area for improvement will be pass rush moves. He’s extremely raw at this point. The natural athleticism and frame are there. He just needs time to develop. Consider him a much larger version of Green, and one that could even play some three technique in college once he learns how to use his hands and feet in unison.

Stanton Ramil, Offensive Tackle, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson

Another massive human being, Ramil is a good combination of strength and quick feet. He won reps with his patience during pass pro as well. At roughly 6’7” and 315-pounds, based on the eye test, this is an offensive tackle that could play well in just about any offensive scheme in college. He’s no place near a finished product like all high school linemen, but Ramil also showed the upside is there to be a multi-year starter at the college level.

