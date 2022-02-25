Future UCF QB Davin Wydner Wins Florida 4A Prep Football POY

As UCF builds its roster, adding the Florida 4A State Player of the Year only helps the Knights moving forward.

COCOA, Fla. - After deciding to stay closer to home and play for UCF as a preferred walk-on, Davin Wydner recently found out some really good news about his senior season with the Cocoa Tigers.

So what is UCF really bringing in with Wydner’s skills? After seeing his film from multiple seasons, a few items to note:

Arm speed and overall passing velocity increased during his last two seasons of prep football.

He’s a definitive decision maker, i.e. he actually understands coverage concepts. That allows Wydner to make more advanced decisions than many other high school signal callers.

Despite a 6’5”, 225-pound frame, he’s also a capable runner when needed.

A competitor. He could have gone to a lower level to start his career and played with a scholarship. Wydner chose the more difficult path and came to UCF.

There’s no telling how Wydner’s journey will go. That’s college football. His awards from his senior season, however, should be considered nothing less than very impressive. The state of Florida continues to boast some of the best natural athletes in the land and he stood atop all of them by winning the 4A Player of the Year award.

With UCF moving to the Big XII in the near future, who knows, maybe Wydner will one day be leading the Knights to a comeback victory in Waco, Texas or Stillwater, Okla.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Recruiting Notes

UCF Football Recruiting Notes, Singleton and Green

Knights Make Top Eight for Top Recruit Daemon Fagan

Class of 2023: Examining UCF Running Back Recruiting

Tampa Catholic's Xavier Porter Earns UCF Offer

Top Florida Prep Prospect: Wide Receiver William Fowles

UCF Recruiting the Transfer Portal, Talking Jordan Domineck

Prospects UCF Should Go After Hard Following Miami Under Armour

Senior 'Knight', UCF Versus Cincinnati Basketball Preview

Discussing Richard Young & Top Running Backs from Miami Under Armour

Recruiting Update: Rising Offensive Lineman Roderick Kearney

The Nation's Best Interior DL, John Walker, Talks Recruiting After Under Armour

Derrick LeBlanc Talks Recruiting After Under Armour Combine

Recruiting Update, Orlando Running Back Prospect Cedric Baxter, Jr.

First Look, Top 2024 Running Back Jerrick Gibson

Texas Versus Florida, Comparing High School Football is Really About the Finance$

Can the UCF Coaching Staff Keep Elite 2023 Florida Talent Home?

The Talent in Savannah, Ga. is Real

UCF Rolls Over Tulsa Behind Mahan's 17 Points

Talking Defensive Expectations as UCF's Spring Practice Approaches