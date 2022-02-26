Looking Ahead: UCF, the Big XII, and the College Football Playoffs
What can the Big XII members do to improve their position with the College Football Playoff Committee, plus the advertisers and TV companies that cover the games?
That's a very important question to discuss, and here are the categories that will matter, during the next couple of years, to help the Big XII improve its brand across the board:
1) Facilities -- Spend like the SEC. Want to beat them? Then meet and/or surpass what they are doing with the facilities.
2) Make home games exciting for everyone, but especially put on a show for the powers that be that will help shape the next Playoff structure that begins in 2026.
3) Media - work with the media, in every single market, to provide additional assistance in promoting the Big XII brand. Be creative. Very creative! Talk about the budding rivalries that can happen between BYU and Baylor, UCF versus TCU, Houston versus Texas Tech, Oklahoma State versus Cincinnati, etc. Additionally, go in depth about the culture of the schools, the cities in which they reside, and the personalities that run these football programs. The possibilities are endless.
4) Conference media pages on Twitter, Facebook, etc. need to improve their performance to help promote the Big XII. This is subjective, yet very important. Perception is reality!
5) The Big XII needs a top-notch defensive player to emerge that's discussed by the talking heads on television.
The podcast below defines these areas in more detail, and it will also provide some thought-provoking questions at the end. There’s much for the Big XII to do with UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU joining the league at a time where the College Football Playoffs are closing in on changing the format. Sit back, listen, and enjoy:
