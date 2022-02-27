Several UCF Recruiting Targets Invading Atlanta Under Armour Camp

Many of the prospects that the UCF Football coaching staff wants to sign within the class of 2023 will be at the Atlanta Under Armour Camp today.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - The best combine circuit in the country belongs to Under Armour, and the Atlanta Camp is generally as good as it gets. Here are a few of the players that UCF offered that will be competing today, as Inside The Knights will be in attendance to scout for the entirety of the camp.

One of the top signal callers in the country, Malachi Singleton, will make the short trek to Denmark High School where the event will take place. Singleton camped at UCF last summer and has been a priority for the Knights since Head Coach Gus Malzahn took over. He plays for North Cobb High School just a little bit north of Atlanta.

Dee Crayton, one of the top linebackers from the 2021 Atlanta Under Armour event, is a prospect that the Knights would like to bring to the Bounce House. Crayton actually plays at Denmark High School so it will be a normal day for him when he walks into the Denmark Football facilities. Crayton is a naturally instinctive player that can really cover running backs in space. He was one of the best linebackers this scout saw in coverage at any point as a mere rising junior last year. He’s a big-time recruit.

One of the most important aspects of Under Armour Camps would be seeing rising prospects go against truly top competition. That will be the situation for wide receiver Davion Dozier from Moody (Ala.) High School. A converted basketball player, the 6’4”, 185-pound receiver has tremendous upside. He’s gaining recruiting steam, but today could be a chance to make himself even more attractive to programs. UCF is definitely interested and today’s outcome is a part of the evaluation process as the testing numbers go out to schools like UCF (40, vertical, broad jump, L drill, 5-10-5, etc.).

In the secondary, seeing the speedy Daiquan White will be great. He’s one of the fastest kids in the greater Atlanta area playing for Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside. He could end up at cornerback or safety in college, and he’s the type of athlete that can stick with top receivers regardless of the route.

Another aspect of Under Armour Camps would be the prospects that are battling for national spotlight like Zavion Hardy from Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square Academy. The 6’6”, 265-pound edge defender is an intriguing pass rusher because he could play either defensive spot, plus be a three technique during obvious passing downs. He’s one of the most coveted defensive ends in the South, with offers from programs such as UCF, Southern California, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss.

Giving the defensive ends competition during one-on-ones will be talented offensive tackles like Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson’s Stanton Ramil. At 6’7”, 310-pounds, Ramil is one of the players that can be a road grader, and now he’s going to get to go against several edge rushers which will provide an opportunity to really improve his stock. He is already highly sought after with offers from Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Auburn, UCF, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, and Michigan State among others. It will be interesting to see him go against prospects like Hardy.

Bottom line, there will be great matchups! Look for updates about top prospects at Inside The Knights as well as on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. There will be position reviews, prospect interviews, and updates about where UCF stands with multiple recruits coming up during the next several days.

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Looking Ahead: UCF, the Big XII, and the College Football Playoffs

2023 UCF Recruiting Tracker

Future UCF QB Davin Wydner Wins Florida 4A Prep Football POY

UCF Recruiting Notes

UCF Football Recruiting Notes, Singleton and Green

Knights Make Top Eight for Top Recruit Daemon Fagan

Class of 2023: Examining UCF Running Back Recruiting

Tampa Catholic's Xavier Porter Earns UCF Offer

Top Florida Prep Prospect: Wide Receiver William Fowles

UCF Recruiting the Transfer Portal, Talking Jordan Domineck

Prospects UCF Should Go After Hard Following Miami Under Armour

Senior 'Knight', UCF Versus Cincinnati Basketball Preview

Discussing Richard Young & Top Running Backs from Miami Under Armour

Recruiting Update: Rising Offensive Lineman Roderick Kearney

The Nation's Best Interior DL, John Walker, Talks Recruiting After Under Armour

Derrick LeBlanc Talks Recruiting After Under Armour Combine

Recruiting Update, Orlando Running Back Prospect Cedric Baxter, Jr.

First Look, Top 2024 Running Back Jerrick Gibson