For the Class of 2023, the Top 20 Skill Position Recruits in Florida Are?

Breaking down the incredible skill position talent that the state of Florida has for the class of 2023.

This is a preliminary list of top-notch playmakers. Seven-on-seven, camps, combines, and spring practice will help to define and rearrange this list. Here’s a quick hitter on several top names, with a podcast defining what will eventually allow the cream to rise to the top for a spring top 25 skill player’s list.

Keep in mind, this list will grow in the very near future. Seeing several Broward and Dade County players over the next two months will certainly cause a big shift for someone. Those areas always have a few elite players come around during the spring of their junior year. Here we go with some names, followed by a podcast further breaking it down.

The two locks to make this list are Brandon Inniss and Jalen Brown , two elite wide receivers that can run by a defensive back or make them miss in space. Beyond these two, there are easily another 10 wide receivers inside the Sunshine State that are worthy of being considered for top 10 overall in Florida, let alone top 10 in skill players. Wide receiver talent is that deep in Florida.

A few of the other wide receivers to check out and watch their Hudl film for entertainment would be Tyler Williams (Lakeland), Raymond Cottrell (Milton), Aiden Mizell (Orlando - Boone), Darren Lawrence (Sanford - Seminole), Daquayvious Sorey (Chipley), Ahmari Borden (Quincy Munroe Day School) Bryson Rodgers (Tampa Wiregrass Ranch), and Nathaniel Joseph (Miami Edison).

Keep in mind, that list above just gets the wide receiver list going. It’s just incredible how many wide receivers are in Florida this year that could play at practically any college in America.

The top of the board at running back is likely Richard Young (Lehigh) or Cedric Baxter, Jr. (Orlando - Edgewater), but there’s plenty of competition close to them. Want a downhill power runner? Try Mark Fletcher (Plantation - Chaminade-Madonna). There are the one-cut runners like Samuel Singleton (Fleming Island) or Treyaun Webb (Jacksonville - Trinity Christian), plus all-around talents like Jamari Ford (Miami - Northwestern) and Javin Simpkins (Miami - Norland) that make defenders miss in space with ease. The Naples area has at least three FBS running backs – like Kendrick Raphael from Naples High School – that can play at the SEC level.

Richard Young Running Back Lehigh High School Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Looking at the secondary, when has the state of Florida ever been down with defensive backs? Uh, not in this writer’s lifetime! Although the jury is still out on whether he will play cornerback or wide receiver in college, Cormani McClain (Lakeland - Lake Gibson) is probably top of the board at cornerback if that’s where he chooses to play, It’s still a loaded overall group.

Elliott Washington (Venice) is a player with versatility in the secondary because of his height and strength, but he's best suited for cornerback where he's played his entire career.

Shawn Russ (Fort Myers - Dunbar) could be a boundary cornerback or free safety. Dijon Johnson (Tampa - Wharton) is another long and rangy cornerback. Sharif Denson (Jacksonville - Bartram Trail) provides a unique understanding of the cornerback position. Braeden Marshall (Lake Mary) is a fast-rising prospect that’s a twitchy cornerback. Jaremiah Anglin, Jr. (Lake Wales) is a very long athletic cornerback that could also play safety.

Safety Cedric Hawkins can really run, and the Ohio State commitment is gifted enough to play multiple positions in college. Safeties Conrad Hussey (Fort Lauderdale - Saint Thomas Aquinas) and King Mack (Fort Lauderdale - Saint Thomas Aquinas) have immense potential and play for one of the top programs in the land. Both could play multiple positions in college as well.

So, who’s going to show out over the next few months and become a bona fide star? Here’s the opening podcast to that discussion, with plenty of time to see the list change.

