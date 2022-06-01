High School Spring Football: Buford Wolves' Prospects

The Buford Wolves are loaded with talent in the classes of 2023, 2024 and even 2025.

BUFORD, Ga. - After watching prospects across Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Georgia, very few programs compare to Buford (Ga.) High School when it comes to producing a competitive practice. There are a few key reasons why.

The facilities are elite. Two turf practice fields align next to one another, and they are put to good use. The coaching staff works well together to maximize each rep on the turf, helping players to be a cohesive unit. Then, there's talent galore on both sides of the football that utilize those fields and the coaching that is provided. The winning tradition of the 14-time State Champions also helps to keep the pipeline full of talent. Here’s a look at a few of the talented players during the Spring Practice Tour.

No specific order for the prospects below.

Paul Mubenga, OT - 2023

This is a player that has his best days ahead of him. He’s not any place near filling out at roughly 270-pounds, and he’s not yet reached his power threshold either. With his quick kick step, Mubenga is nimble against athletic pass rushers (including the two mentioned below). That’s where he’s best.

While Mubenga needs more power to be a truly elite college offensive tackle, he’s also a mature young man that knows he has to continue to work hard. High upside for Mubenga. LSU, Texas A&M and Michigan are three of the schools to watch with the talented Buford offensive lineman.

KingJoseph Edwards, DE - 2024

KingJoseph Edwards has grown his game immensely in less than a year. @fbscout_florida

Now up to 235-pounds, Edwards is very powerful for his size. He prefers to go through his opponents more than around them. The way he uses his hips to shoot off the snap the football and gain an advantage, using his power is just fine for Edwards. What’s next for him is consistently using counter moves off his bull rush, stab, etc. With two years of high school remaining, it’s intriguing to think about how refined he will be before ever donning a college football jersey.

As an athlete, Edwards is elite for his size. He was tremendous at the 2022 Atlanta Under Armour Camp. His later movements, in particular, proved to be tremendous all day long. During the Buford scrimmage, he used power more than quickness; he still had moments where his lateral versatility came in handy to reach the person holding the football. That’s the bottom line. Edwards is a safe bet to be a national top 100 prospect for the class of 2024.

Eddrick Houston, DE - 2024

Eddrick Houston has added a lot of weight in one year, and it's good weight.

It’s scary that Buford has two national recruits at defensive end, underclassmen no less. Houston is the bigger of the two at 255-pounds. He’s a menace as he is strong enough to stand up players bigger than him and then go make a play. Then, he’s also quick enough to shoot a gap and be a penetrator and create negative plays in the backfield.

Houston is one of the rare defensive ends that can fit in well in either a 3-4 or 4-3 defense and it really would not matter. He’s about as well balanced a prospect as there is in the class of 2024. Perhaps most importantly, he possesses one other trait that is truly necessary to be great.

While Houston liked to talk it up with his teammates after each rep during the scrimmage, just having fun, he also showed quite a competitive side. He wants to win each rep. Even during Buford’s version of the old school Oklahoma drill, Houston wanted to win each time.

Houston has a chance to be as good as he wants to be. He just needs to keep on his current path and continue to refine his technique.

KJ Bolden, WR/S - 2024

KJ Bolden has the speed and natural skills to play on either side of the football in college. @fbscout_florida

The jury is still out about Bolden’s long-term position, but his speed and overall athleticism are not in question. He’s as gifted as one can want, especially for a player that possesses two more years of high school. Twitchy, explosive, and long, Bolden is a dual-sport athlete for Buford.

He was just coming off track when the scrimmage took place and only did a portion of the practice. Still, watching him run around solidified the obvious: he’s an elite 2024 player just like his two defensive end classmates at Buford.

Jadon Perlotte, LB - 2025

Jadon Perlotte is already becoming a national recruit and he has three years of high school remaining. @fbscout_florida

After seeing this young man after his eighth grade year, it was obvious he had a future. Seeing him a little less than a year later, it’s incredible just how quickly Perlotte has grown in size, as well as athletically. He’s one of the best linebackers in the Atlanta area, according to some folks that would know. He’s also racking up offers already with roughly 20 to his credit.

Due to his length alone, offers are not surprising. The way Perlotte moves laterally, however, that’s shocking for a 15-year old prospect. He could grow into an edge defender. That’s plausible. Regardless of the spot, Perlotte’s overall natural gifts give him a shot to earn a boatload of offers. One last characteristic should help in that regard.

Perlotte is naturally physical. Many elite young athletes simply run around contact; Perlotte does the opposite. He has a chance to be a special player.

There are several other talented prospects for Buford. The above simply represents a sampling. Look for Buford to make another run at a title this fall, and to continue to pump out FBS prospects.

