Talking UCF Quarterbacks & Future Signal Callers

What’s UCF’s current quarterback situation? Here’s a look at what’s on the roster and what’s to come in the future.

ORLANDO - How should UCF’s quarterback room be defined? Every team is one play away from seeing its season being in a place of jeopardy with a starting quarterback succumbing to injury. That’s why competition and depth are pivotal tools to keep a college football program like the Knights in the best spot possible. Let’s start with a look at the players competing for the starting quarterback position this season, then move onto one other specific member of the depth chart, plus recruiting.

Fighting for QB1

The Current quarterback situation centers around Ole Miss Transfer John Rhys Plumlee and incumbent Mikey Keene. While Keene comes back after starting 10 games in 2021, many believe that Plumlee’s UCF Spring Game performance as a passer, and especially as a runner, are points in placing him as the leader in the clubhouse to start versus South Carolina State on Sep. 1. Still, there’s much more competition between now and the opening home game.

Keene could absolutely light it up in fall camp. Further, he could show far better impromptu ability, i.e. creating plays with his legs while a defensive player gives chase. The latter is likely the biggest issue for Keene moving forward. That leads into the next category in determining where UCF’s quarterback situation stands.

Does UCF Have Quarterbacks that Fit the Scheme?

Plumlee, yes. Keene, not really. Whenever a new coaching staff comes to a school, there will be misfits in terms of schematic design, especially with quarterbacks. It’s extremely common across college football, and to some extent, pro football as well.

UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn inherited Keene; he did well under fire this past season, despite being more of a traditional passer with just a little bit of mobility. Would he recruit Keene if he would be coming out of high school now, however?

No.

Even during the spring game, there were multiple times he simply did not create after the play began to break down. Considering that’s something that Malzahn discusses quite often, it’s just hard to see Keene winning the job in the fall. It’s also a sign of the future.

Placing Malzahn’s history at Auburn into the equation (Cam Newton in 2010 & Nick Marshall in 2013 come to mind), UCF makes a pivot via the 2022 recruiting class, as well as the 2023 recruiting class.

The Future of the UCF QB Position

Early enrollee quarterback Thomas Castellanos fits the Malzahn profile extremely well with his plus-arm and phenomenal overall athleticism (and now much bigger frame after working hard in the UCF strength program). He’s also a player that can flourish under the direction of Quarterback Coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey’s coaching. The following video shows off the arm and feet of Castellanos:

It will take some time to learn the offense, gain chemistry with the receivers and the college game itself, but make no mistake, Castellanos possesses an extremely high upside. He could challenge for playing time as early as the 2023 season. Coming right behind him is another signal caller with mobility, albeit somewhat different.

Ever see one of those quarterbacks that seems to have an innate ability to know when the rush is going to cause issues so he moves suddenly? How do those quarterbacks do it? That defines UCF quarterback commitment Dylan Rizk quite well. It’s like he has eyes in the back of his head.

Once in motion, he’s quite capable of making defenders miss in tight quarters. Then, suddenly he escapes the pocket, keeps his eyes down the field, finds his target and makes a throw. That’s the new-age quarterback. That’s Rizk.

Sure, he can take off and make some plays with his feet as well, and he is honestly underrated in that department. Still, Castellanos is on a different level with running the football. Rizk does better when he extends plays and then throws, at least for now.

For instance, it’s the throws that he makes when it’s not a traditional passing stance or even remotely close to being on balance and Rizk still completes them. That’s the bottom line. The “it” factor as a passer. Rizk finds a way to complete passes even when it looks unorthodox. It’s a great trait for a quarterback to possess, as the chains keep on moving. So, UCF’s long-term quarterback situation seems to be in good shape.

With Castellanos on the UCF roster, and when Rizk enrolls as well, the Knights will be able to thrust two different quarterbacks into the lineup that create plays with their feet as much as with their arms. That’s the future of UCF behind the center.

Overall, the UCF quarterback position should start to take shape by the early portion of the 2022 season, and its depth chart will continue to grow once Rizk enrolls. UCF is in a good place with the always important quarterback position now and in the future.

