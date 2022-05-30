UCF Football Adds Another Talented Player From the Transfer Portal

With the addition of offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie from the University of Georgia, the Knights continue to improve their roster.

ORLANDO - Recruiting never ends, and that includes the Transfer Portal as well. UCF is now at 12 transfers for the upcoming 2022 season now that Georgia offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie has made his decision to join the Knights in Orlando.

Kinnie’s commitment has multiple reasons to be considered good news. First, UCF only brought in one true high school lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, and the vast majority of top players within the offensive line depth chart for this fall are in their junior or senior seasons. UCF needs players that can not only help this fall, potentially speaking, but for 2023 and beyond as well.

Kinnie provides talent at offensive guard. An athletic player that originally went to Georgia as a defensive lineman, he could potentially help at either guard position and perhaps even center as well. There’s also another nice connection about Kinnie coming to UCF.

He’s from Gwinnett County, just east of Atlanta. It’s one of the richest areas for high school talent in the country. UCF has been quite active in recruiting the metro Atlanta area and the surrounding towns and cities, too. Kinnie is a graduate of Collins Hill, the team that actually just won the 7A State Championship in Georgia. That’s a good program to connect with.

Overall, The UCF Football program got a little better with the addition of Kinnie. The Transfer Portal just keeps on helping the Knights.

