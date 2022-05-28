The QB House Top 40 College Bus Tour

TAMPA - The grind of high school football is year-round for many players. That’s especially true for those that desire to take on the daunting task of learning the quarterback position. The QB House is one of the organizations that attempts to help signal callers through the process of learning the toughest position in sport. As part of the mission, it takes players to college camps. Here’s a look at some of the quarterback prospects that are heading to see Jackson State, Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Kennesaw State, Alabama, Memphis, Arkansas State, and Mississippi State.

Jordan Magwood | Seffner Christian | C/O 2025 |

6’0, 186-pounds | @jordanmagwood

Magwood could develop into one of the better quarterbacks in the class of 2025, good ball placement and displays exceptional composure when rolling out of the pocket. Has decent arm strength and does a nice job extending broken plays because of his ability to make defenders miss with shifty footwork. Magwood completed 91 of 174 passes for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns in his debut freshman season at Seffner Christian and holds offers from Georgia Southern University & the University of Rhode Island.

Jayce Nixon | Gaither High | C/O 2025

5’11, 190-pounds | @Jayce_Nixon_

Nixon stands poise in the pocket and delivers a natural and accurate spin on the ball. Displays a high Football IQ and embraces the chance to study film to improve his ability to diagnose the opponent's defensive schemes. He started as a freshman at Zephyrhills Christian Academy, winning eight games while throwing to talented 2,023 receiver Emmanuel Allen Jr. Nixon completed 73% of his passes for 1,333 yards and threw 14 touchdowns. Nixon has made noise in the 15U seven-on-seven leagues and at various camps such as playing in the DR Sportz Tournaments and Under Armour Camps. His high upside has earned him a recent offer from the University of Maryland but no surprise if he gains more interest during the camp tour.

Luke Knight | Jesuit High | C/O 2024

5’10, 177-pounds | @lukeknightqb

Knight is a dual-threat that helped lead Jesuit High School to a 2021 state championship victory as a sophomore. Has the athletic skills to be a playmaker outside the pocket and can make all throws on the route tree. Knight had an outstanding season, completing 72% of his passes while throwing for 2,511 yards and 30 touchdowns. Stands out with a controlling presence and understands how to throw his receivers open. Has the arm talent to complete big-time throws and will have the opportunity to show off his quick trigger and accurate touch to college coaches.

Jesse Winslette | Choctawhatchee High | C/O 2024

6’5, 205-pounds | @JesseWinslette7

Winslette has a big build at 6-foot-5 and can develop into a nightmare at the next level. Has all the goods but needs the exposure while competing against top talent. Winslette plays the game with rare composure for his age and possesses all the right tools college coaches are looking for. Recorded decent numbers as a sophomore, completing just over 52 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards with 10 touchdowns to go against just eight interceptions. Shows good lateral pocket movement and the ability to stay calm when pressured. Delivers accurate intermediate and downfield throws. Winslette has the potential to earn national interest from Power Five schools with an impressive display of quarterback knowledge and natural mechanics.

Evan Brady | Palm Harbor University High | C/O 2023

6’2, 170-pounds | @Evan_Brady12

Brady has developed into an interesting prospect in the Pinellas County area because of his athletic background and upside at the quarterback position. The defensive back and receiver turned quarterback has the athletic frame and footwork to become a playmaker. Natural movements in the pocket help him make plays when things break down. He is already a good passer, and ith more technical refinement, all areas of his passing – short, intermediate and deep – will improve even more. Adding the experience from college coaches from the tour, Brady can gain a lot more knowledge about the quarterback position. He’s one of the more underrated prospects in the greater Tampa area, so the tour will certainly be good for his college pursuits.

