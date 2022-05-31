Talking Future UCF Schedules, FSU and Miami

There’s very little history of UCF playing Florida State or Miami, but there’s no reason that cannot change.

ORLANDO - With UCF moving to the Big XII Conference and recruiting better than ever before, there’s much to celebrate for the fans of the Knights. One item, however, is still not complete. At least not yet. Scheduling games versus in-state programs.

When does UCF play a series with Florida State? How about Miami?

The Knights set a three-game schedule with Florida recently, albeit one that’s spread out. UCF and Florida will go head-to-head in Gainesville on Oct. 24, 2024, then the Gators come to Orlando on Sep. 14, 20230, and the series concludes when the Knights head north to play in The Swamp on Sep. 3, 2033.

That’s definitely progress. No question. When looking at the history of UCF playing Florida State and Miami, there’s much to be desired.

Florida State went against UCF on Sep. 23, 1995, and the Seminoles won handily 46-14. That’s it. Nothing more.

Miami, well, there’s not much to discuss either. The teams met two times so far, with the Hurricanes coming out on top both times. On Oct. 17, 2008, Miami won 20-14. The very next season, the Hurricanes won in Orlando 27-7. That brings us to the modern day.

Why not schedule a series between Florida State? Same question with Miami?

In short, there’s no real reason for these schools to not play any longer. UCF is heading to the Power Five as a member of the Big XII. It’s already beating both of those schools for some of its recruits, so it’s not like giving the Knights more exposure matters anyway.

Even if it’s scheduled five or 10 years from now, there simply is no good reason not to have UCF playing Florida State, and the same goes with Miami. Somebody pick up the phone and start the negotiations.

College football needs matchups like these. It's what has made the sport so unique. Continue that concept and meet on the field. UCF versus Florida State, and then UCF versus Miami, let's get it done.

