Interviews with top 2023 football recruits Jace Arnold, Troy Ford, Jr. and Braeden Marshall.

FGA Report: Three Interviews with Top 2023 Prospects
With the class of 2022 all but wrapped up, it’s time to start really digging into the top players in the class of 2023. On Wednesday, three very good recruits were interviewed and all of them are below.
In alphabetical order, here are today’s recruiting interviews:
Jace Arnold
Vitals: 5'10", 179-pounds
Position: Cornerback
High School: Marietta (Ga.) High School
Arnold is very fast. He returned three kicks for scores. As a cornerback, his ability to change direction and break on the football was evident on film. Playing in the Atlanta area and in Georgia's largest classification of 7A, he’s challenged against some of the best competition in the country.
He attacks downhill and likes to be physical. While cornerback will be his likely long-term position, he’s also intrigued by playing running back.
Troy Ford, Jr.
Vitals: 6'1", 220-pounds
Position: Linebacker
High School: Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School
Ford played at different positions for Calvary Day School this past season. His team needed help at defensive end. Ford stepped up. Later in the season, he was needed in pass coverage, and he moved back to linebacker to help out.
As a player, two areas stood out while watching his film. He has a penchant for playing with his hands while defeating blocks or making a tackle (instead of just hitting with his lead shoulder), and he changes direction well and runs in space like a modern linebacker.
Braeden Marshall
Vitals: 5’10”, 170-pounds
Position: Cornerback
High School: Lake Mary (Fla.) High School
Read More
Marshall likes to play close to the line of scrimmage and challenge opposing wide receivers. What's unique about his coverage skills stemmed from him being able to play off coverage, read the quarterback, and make plays on the football even if it was thrown to a player other than his primary responsibility.
Marshall was around the football no matter if it was run or pass. He's actually a very physical player, and that was shown in his junior highlights as he tackled well in the screen game and in the running game.
