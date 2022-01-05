First Thoughts, Isaiah Bowser Returning for Fifth-Year at UCF

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    What it means for UCF Football to have running back Isaiah Bowser returning for another season.

    ORLANDO - UCF received a late Christmas present with the addition of Isaiah Bowser to the 2022 roster. He could have declared for the NFL Draft, but the talented big-bodied running back will again tote the rock for the Knights.

    A few initial thoughts come to mind when thinking about Bowser's return.

    1) He's a really pass protector. This will allow UCF signal callers more time in the pocket to make down the field passes.

    2) Few running backs in college football are more clutch in short yardage than Bowser. He's going to grind out the tough yards and move the chains just like he did in 2021.

    3) Because of his running ability, UCF's play-action passing will improve. Quarterback Mikey Keene, or any other quarterback, will hold an advantage when Bowser is in the backfield with them and defenses commit more defenders to the line of scrimmage.

    4) Leadership should not be overlooked. Bowser is a consistent player that trained his body very hard coming into the 2021 season and the other UCF players know it. He's a leader by example. That's going to aid UCF this next season as well.

    5) How many other college football running backs are as good as Bowser -- running, blocking and catching the football -- all-around? Very few. He creates plays for himself, and open opportunities for several other players, too.

    UCF Football has a long way to go before formalizing its final 2022 roster, but bringing back Bowser is as big as any recruit the Knights could have signed. Good things are ahead for UCF Football in 2022.

