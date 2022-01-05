How UCF Matches Up in to Big XII Recruiting

Would UCF’s current recruiting be good enough to compete in the upper echelon of the Big XII?

ORLANDO - UCF’s current 2022 recruiting class plus Transfer Portal additions bring many positives to the program. Could it compete in the Big XII with this level of recruiting? It depends on one’s perspective, but the signs point to yes.

The level of speed that UCF brough in, especially at wide receiver and defensive back, will help bridge the gap between its current status as a Group of Five school and a Power Five conference member. Now, make no mistake, the class of 2022 needs to be the norm and not the exception for the Knights to make the leap into the Big XII.

With that in mind, here is a really valuable recruiting comparison at defensive back to ponder prior to a podcast further defining what UCF has going for it along the recruiting trail.

The UCF Football program signed Ja’Cari and Demari Henerson, as well as Nikai Martinez. All three players were recruited by multiple SEC and ACC schools.

Florida, Miami, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Louisville and North Carolina State were all involved with the Henderson twins and/or Martinez.

When looking at Baylor, the team that ended up winning the Big XII and the Sugar Bowl 21-7 over Ole Miss, the Bears did a nice job on the recruiting trail as well. The top defensive back signed by the Baylor Football program would be debatable, but neither of the top two players match up with UCF in terms of which schools offered.

Corey Gordon is a safety that signed with Baylor, and his other offers of note were Tulsa, Abilene Christian, Hawaii, and New Mexico.

Another Baylor defensive back Devyn Bobby held offers from Kansas State, Colorado State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, and Marshall.

Again, Baylor won the Big XII Title. UCF is technically out recruiting the Bears at the most critical position on the field other than quarterback. As long as UCF continues to recruit on this level, it’s going to help make the transition to the Big XII much easier than it would be otherwise.

Here’s a podcast discussing some of the other positions to think about for UCF and its recruiting acumen prior to joining the Big XII. If you prefer the YouTube version of the podcast, click this link to view it.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Football Loses Bethune and Mokiao-Atimalala to the Transfer Portal

K.D. McDaniel Provides UCF with a Versatile Edge Defender

Who is Terrence Lewis and How Will He Help UCF Football?

Knights Add “T2” and “Mack” to the Football Roster from Transfer Portal

Next Steps for UCF Football to be a Consistent Top 25 Program

Matt Corral’s Knee Injury Places Opt-Outs in Perspective

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Makes His Head Coaching Debut

Predicting the Alabama Versus Cincinnati Final Score

CFP: Analyzing the Rushing Attacks of Georgia and Michigan before the Capitol One Orange Bowl

UCF's rallys back behind Darin Green Jr. and Brandon Mahan to defeat Michigan

Quick Thoughts, UCF 85 Michigan 71

Keys to Victory, Michigan at UCF

UCF Targeting Maryland Linebacker Transfer Branden Jennings

Will Clemson's Offense Show Firepower Once Again?

UCF RB Room Deep with Talent for 2022 and Beyond

Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey is A Good Fit, Brings Valuable Recruiting Ties