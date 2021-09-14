UCF Football Recruiting: J’Marion Gooch Looks for His Next Opportunity

Orlando, FL- The past few seasons of college football have been very chaotic for both players and programs to navigate. Occasionally that results in players being forced to medically retire at one university, and transfer away to conserve a scholarship.

One player who had to take the path of medical retirement before transferring was Jaelan Phillips, who transferred from the University of California, Los Angeles, to the University of Miami, where he became a top professional prospect.

Another player who is now looking to do something similar is offensive lineman, J’Marion Gooch, who stands at 6'8" and weighs upwards of 350 pounds. Gooch arrived at the University of Missouri during the Summer, ready to start his college career, academically and athletically.

J’Marion Gooch Highlights

However, during a team physical in August an undisclosed medical issue arose and he was disqualified from Missouri. Gooch then had to enter the transfer portal, as he now looks for a university to take him in.

His arrival to Missouri was already filled with controversy, having previously committed to two other programs in the Southeastern Conference. In April of 2020, the standout offensive lineman committed to the University of Auburn, but a few months later he switched his commitment to the University of Tennessee.

Blessed with natural size and athleticism, J'Marion Gooch is still looking for a college to play college football. Saul Young/News Sentinel

After a series of questionable recruiting acts by then Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt and other members of the University of Tennessee Football program, the Volunteers were reprimanded with harsh penalties by the NCAA for recruiting infractions. Subsequently, Coach Pruitt, as well as other members of the Volunteers coaching staff would be relieved of coaching duties.

Pruitt’s departure caused a massive uproar in the locker room, with a large number of players leaving the University of Tennessee. Recruits also bailed on their commitments to Tennessee. That list of recruits included Dylan Brooks, Cody Brown, KaTron Evans, and Gooch, who were all prime 2021 recruiting targets for Tennessee.

In February, Gooch decided that he would play under Missouri Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, but with the announcement of Gooch’s undisclosed medical issue in August, that will never happen.

Instead the powerful offensive lineman will look for a new college football program to call home. He officially entered the transfer portal on Sep. 7. Reportedly multiple teams have already reached out to Gooch, with the Tennessee native still receiving interest from FBS programs.

According to a source close to the situation, the University of Central Florida, the University of Memphis, and Vanderbilt University are three of the teams pursuing him. UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is now reportedly trying to land the lineman who he had committed while at Auburn.

Gooch’s natural size and frame make him a natural fit at offensive tackle. The Knights need to add more size for the offensive line, and Gooch would be a welcome addition in Orlando.

Wrapping Up

The use of medical redshirts and the transfer portal is an added tool for scholarship management for schools, while also allowing the athlete to pursue their collegiate career. It appears Gooch will continue to play FBS football, despite not getting the opportunity he wanted at Missouri. Will Gooch finally unite with Malzahn in Orlando, return home to the state of Tennessee, or possibly go to another institution?

While this story is still ongoing, there will be updates about Gooch as soon as information becomes available.

